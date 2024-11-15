HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yew Chung Yew Wah (YCYW) Education Network announced its plan to introduce the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Programme into the existing curricula at YCIS Shanghai, YCIS Qingdao, YWIES Guangzhou, and YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang during the 2025-2026 academic year. YCYW will bring high-quality HKDSE educational resources from Hong Kong SAR to the Chinese mainland. This will enable students in the Chinese mainland to receive a high-level HKDSE education without having to reside in Hong Kong SAR for study.

YCYW Introduces HKDSE Programme in the Chinese Mainland

The HKDSE is a university entrance examination established by the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government. As China's internationally recognised international curriculum and assessment system, the HKDSE Programme is an ideal choice for students from Hong Kong SAR residing in the Chinese mainland to pursue higher education internationally. It will also promote opportunities and awareness for international students to study in China.

The HKDSE is held each year from March to May, and it is open to all nationalities. Students can use their HKDSE scores to apply to universities in Hong Kong SAR and other regions or countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. On the basis of their HKDSE results, eligible Hong Kong SAR students and qualified international students can also apply for undergraduate programmes at leading universities in the Chinese mainland.

In recent years, international cooperation and exchanges in global education have become more frequent, and China has actively engaged with the world in an open and inclusive manner. In this context, YCYW will develop a multi-faceted learning system that includes IGCSE, IB, A-levels, and HKDSE, thereby better meeting the needs of global families for high-quality, international education.

Dr Esther Chan, YCYW's Deputy Chief Executive Officer (K-12 Education), explained:

"With more than 90 years experience in education, and a long history rooted in Hong Kong SAR, YCYW is well-prepared to deliver the HKDSE Programme. This effort aligns well with China's strategy to open up its education sector and to share its educational philosophy with the world. Through our unique Bilingual Learning Communities and our commitment to whole-person and innovative education, we will provide an enriching learning experience for students who choose the HKDSE Programme."

The HKDSE aligns well with international academic systems, including those in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and it provides students with a broader scope of learning. Similar to other mainstream international secondary education programmes, the HKDSE has comprehensive English language requirements. Moreover, the HKDSE Examination allows students to answer most subjects either English or Chinese, including Simplified Chinese. This allows native Chinese speakers to better understand the questions on the examination and thus respond to the best of their ability. The Chinese Language subject of the HKDSE incorporates elements of Chinese culture, thereby fostering an appreciation of Chinese culture among students and global citizens.

According to Dr Troy Lui Tsz-tak, YCYW's Chief Education Officer & Head of Curriculum and Professional Development Division, YCYW's curriculum structure and the expertise of the teaching staff allow for seamless integration with the HKDSE Programme.

He explained: "YCYW's curriculum puts great emphasis on holistic student development. In addition to subject knowledge and skills, it focuses on nurturing students' abilities in analysis, critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and metacognition. This aligns well with the HKDSE's dual focus on subject knowledge and comprehensive skills. In regard to our teaching staff, YCYW's commitment to bilingual and multicultural education means that our team is internationally diverse. This diversity enriches our campus environment, curriculum design, teaching methods, and teacher-student interactions with international elements. In such a learning environment, students develop comprehensive academic skills that can fully meet the requirements of international universities. This is consistent with HKDSE's use of international standards to ensure students are prepared for global higher education."

YCYW will utilise its established signature bilingual curriculum to provide various levels of bilingual (English and Chinese) courses and teaching in accordance with the needs of the students, and offer the students comprehensive support as they advance in the HKDSE Programme. In order to achieve whole-person education, teachers will use YCYW's unique Learning Community approach that engages both teachers and students in exploring various fields of knowledge creatively and holistically. This approach enables students to master the individual and collaborative learning skills that are essential for success in the 21st century and to achieve wholistic development. YCYW schools will provide students in the HKDSE Programme a diverse range of Other Learning Experiences (OLE) covering five areas: values education, music and arts development, social service, sports development, and work-related experience.

YCYW's forward-thinking and innovative curriculum will empower students for a more promising future. The EdFutures Division works closely with prestigious institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the University of Hong Kong, and the Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR). These partnerships have enabled our students to extend their learning, interact personally with industry experts, and immerse themselves in real-world situations, thus enhancing their educational experiences.

Teachers with expertise in the education systems of Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese mainland will oversee career planning and offer guidance regarding further education, thus ensuring the information provided is accurate and effective. Schools will offer HKDSE simulated assessments to develop the most suitable academic pathways for each student. The YCYW graduates of the Class of 2024 received more than 1,400 offers for university admissions. More than 80 percent of these offers were from QS World Top 100 universities, including the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Stanford University, and Imperial College London. This demonstrates the strong competitiveness of YCYW's educational quality.

"At YCYW, we approach education with a long-term perspective. Students gain the knowledge and skills needed for further studies while discovering their passions in an environment that encourages creativity and respects individuality. This foundation supports their future academic pursuits and personal development," said Dr Esther Chan.

In early December 2024, YCYW will hold HKDSE Information Sessions at YCIS Shanghai, YCIS Qingdao, YWIES Guangzhou, and YWIES Zhejiang Tongxiang. These events will enable interested families to gain a deeper understanding of the programme and the plans at each campus. YCYW will announce further details about the events later.

Please click here for details of YCYW DSE Programme.

About Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network

An education pioneer with deep roots in Hong Kong SAR, Yew Chung Yew Wah (YCYW) Education Network encapsulates a unique educational pedigree that combines the best of Chinese and Western cultures with a mission to raise competent, compassionate, globally aware leaders who strive for a better world. Visionary educator Madam Tsang Chor-hang founded the first Yew Chung school in Hong Kong, China in 1932. In the 1970s, Dr Betty Chan Po-king picked up her mantle to provide high-quality bilingual education. In the 1990s, Yew Chung was invited to Shanghai and Beijing to open schools for expatriate communities in the Chinese mainland. Madam Tsang was ably succeeded by her daughter Dr Betty Chan Po-king, who, along with her husband Professor Paul Yip Kwok-wah, later founded the YCYW Education Network to prepare Chinese and expatriate students to make lifelong contributions on the international stage.

With nearly a century of dedication to education, the YCYW Education Network now offers a complete track from early childhood to tertiary education. The book, The Yew Chung Approach to Early Childhood Education: Centering Emergent Curriculum, Child-Led Inquiry, and Multilingualism, encapsulates the experience and wisdom of YCYW's early childhood education, as represented by the 12 Values. The Yew Chung Approach offers a unique and pioneering perspective in the field of education. It combines traditional Chinese Confucianism with the Western progressive education theory represented by John Dewey, and emphasises providing learners with a learning environment inclusive of both Chinese and Western cultures. The approach has established the foundation for the innovative development of early childhood education in the 21st century.

YCYW has an extensive network of schools, including Yew Chung International Schools, the Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education, Yew Wah International Education Schools, Yew Wah School, Yew Wah International Education Kindergartens, Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Education Centres, and the Yew Wah Infant and Toddler Discovery Centres. YCYW schools are located in eight cities of China—Hong Kong SAR, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Yantai, Zhejiang Tongxiang—as well as in Silicon Valley in the US, and Somerset in the UK. YCYW provides quality education and growth opportunities to more than 12,000 students and teachers worldwide each year.

