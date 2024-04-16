Yeahka's (09923.HK) Founder Increases Holdings in Company Shares

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, according to the latest filing disclosed on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Yeahka's (09923.HK) founder and CEO, Mr. Luke Liu, increased his shareholdings in the company by 133,200 ordinary shares through Creative Brocade International Limited at an average price of HKD 10.7464 per share on April 12th, amounting to a total sum of HKD 1.4314 million. As a result, his long position percentage has risen from 36.20% to 36.23%, with the latest number of shares held being close to 161 million.

It is noteworthy that recently, Mr. Luke Liu has also been consistently buying convertible bonds issued by Yeahka through Creative Brocade International Limited.

Mr Luke Liu's increase in his shareholdings and convertible bonds of Yeahka demonstrates the company founder's unwavering confidence in the future of the company. Recently, Yeahka has been making groundbreaking progress in the expansion of its overseas business and the application of AI large model technology. Mr. Luke Liu said, "I am very optimistic about Yeahka's business development in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries, where our businesses are maintaining growth of over 100%. Additionally, the adoption of our self-developed large model applications will greatly assist the company in reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and they have broad application prospects in our SaaS products."

In line with the recent release of Yeahka's 2023 annual results announcement, the company's revenue for 2023 saw a 15.6% year-on-year increase, reaching RMB 3,951 million. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), which reflects the core operating business and financial performance, experienced a significant year-on-year growth of 160.6%, amounting to RMB 556 million.

