YeahPay Accelerates Global Expansion, Empowering Merchants' Full Business Lifecycle with "Payment + AI"

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeahPay, an overseas payment brand of Yeahka (9923.HK), recently announced a series of new partnerships with Jumbo, ChaPanda, TWG, Stefano Ricci, Huawei, Honor, OPPO, BYD, and Singapore's well-known local chain Union Gas. These collaborations span multiple verticals, including F&B, retailing, consumer electronics, new energy mobility, and energy services. The rapid rollout of these partnerships marks an accelerated phase of merchant ecosystem expansion for YeahPay overseas.

YeahPay represents a key pillar of Yeahka's overseas strategy. As global digital trade ecosystems continue to converge, YeahPay has upheld a "compliance-first" principle while continuously enriching its product offerings, propelling its cross-border payment business onto a fast track for growth. According to public information, YeahPay has secured a series of high-value payment licenses, including an MSO license in Hong Kong, an MPI license in Singapore, and MSB and Arizona MTL licenses in the United States, in addition to payment approvals in Japan. Starting from the Asia-Pacific and North American markets, the company continues to extend its global business presence.

Yeahka's earnings report shows that its overseas payment transaction volume rose to RMB 2.439 billion in the first quarter of 2026, roughly four times the volume seen in the same period last year, reflecting continued momentum in its overseas expansion.

Meanwhile, leveraging the extensive domestic and international channel ecosystem built by its parent company Yeahka, YeahPay continues to broaden its global service coverage. It has established long-term, in-depth partnerships with leading global payment network members including Visa, MasterCard, and UnionPay International, achieving comprehensive access to mainstream international card networks. Notably, in early 2026, YeahPay forged a deep strategic alliance with Hong Kong's Octopus Card, providing Hong Kong merchants with more diversified payment and settlement services and further strengthening the local penetration of its regional payment acceptance network.

If licenses and channels serve as YeahPay's ticket to overseas markets, then its parent company Yeahka's AI capabilities build the moat that sets it apart in global competition. Yeahka has been systematically increasing its investment in AI research and development since 2023. Through its overseas affiliate Fushi Tech, the company has successively launched core agent products such as AI CRM and AI Shop, embedding them across the full merchant lifecycle, from customer acquisition to operations to conversion, with successful deployment primarily across Southeast Asian markets.

As Yeahka's AI agent products deepen their application in merchant operations and consumer engagement scenarios, YeahPay's service scope and commercial value are set to expand further. Compared with traditional payment tools, the combined strength of its payment-plus-AI model enables YeahPay to offer merchants end-to-end empowerment from payment collection to business growth, enhancing customer loyalty while building a more solid competitive edge for the platform.

SOURCE Yeahka