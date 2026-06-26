YeahPay Quadruples Cross-Border Volume to RMB 2.4B In Q1 as Global Brands Join Network and Agent-Ready Payments Take Shape

Yeahka's overseas payment arm adds Huawei, BYD, Stefano Ricci and seven others across F&B, retail, consumer electronics, mobility and energy, while preparing acceptance infrastructure for the next era of AI-agent-initiated commerce.

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeahPay, the overseas payment brand of Hong Kong-listed Yeahka (9923.HK), processed RMB 2.439 billion in cross-border transactions in the first quarter of 2026, roughly four times its volume in the same period a year earlier. The growth coincides with a wave of new merchant partnerships across multiple verticals, including Jumbo, ChaPanda, TWG, Stefano Ricci, Huawei, Honor, OPPO, BYD, and Singapore's well-known local chain Union Gas. The partnerships span food and beverage, retail, luxury, consumer electronics, new energy mobility, and energy services, marking an accelerated phase of merchant ecosystem expansion for YeahPay overseas.

YeahPay represents a core pillar of Yeahka's overseas strategy. The company has secured a series of high-value payment licenses, including a Money Service Operator (MSO) licence in Hong Kong, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence in Singapore, Money Services Business (MSB) and Arizona Money Transmitter (MTL) licences in the United States, and payment approvals in Japan. From this licensed base across the Asia-Pacific and North American markets, YeahPay continues to extend its global business presence as digital trade ecosystems converge.

Leveraging the international channel ecosystem built by parent company Yeahka, YeahPay has established long-term partnerships with leading global payment network members including Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International, achieving comprehensive access to mainstream international card networks. In early 2026, YeahPay also forged a strategic alliance with Hong Kong's Octopus Card, providing Hong Kong merchants with more diversified payment and settlement services and strengthening the local penetration of its regional acceptance network.

The expansion is unfolding against a backdrop of structural change in APAC payments. The next generation of cross-border commerce is increasingly defined not only by who initiates the transaction; a human, a wallet, or an AI agent acting on a user's behalf, but by the infrastructure underneath it: identity, compliance, risk, and settlement across markets. Global payment networks have publicly committed to agentic commerce as a strategic frontier, and merchant demand for agent-ready acceptance is moving from concept to active roadmap conversations across the region.

YeahPay's position in this transition is deliberate. As a licensed payment institution across four jurisdictions, with a Hong Kong-listed parent operating in the world's most advanced market for AI-driven commerce, YeahPay is building its acceptance stack to support all kinds of payments requirements, including agent-initiated transactions. This means engagement with emerging agent payment protocols, scoping of frameworks for agent/credential verification, delegated authorization, and ongoing dialogue with partners on agentic commerce standards. Every merchant onboarded today, whether a global consumer brand or a regional F&B operator, is being positioned to access these capabilities as the stack matures.

The agentic layer sits alongside Yeahka's existing AI investment, which has been compounding since 2023. Through its overseas affiliate Fushi Tech, the group has launched agent-based products for merchant CRM and storefront operations, currently deployed across Southeast Asian markets. The combination of licensed acquiring rails, an expanding global merchant base, and an AI capability layer at the parent level is what YeahPay believes sets it apart from traditional cross-border payment providers: payment is the entry point, but the longer-term commercial relationship is built on the intelligence layer that sits on top of it.

"The merchants who get their payment infrastructure right today will be the ones who move fastest when agent-driven commerce arrives at scale across APAC," said David Tay, Global Vice-President at YeahPay. "The brands joining YeahPay's network reflect a broader pattern: enterprises want a regulated, multi-market payment partner that is already building for what comes next. That is the position we are building toward."

SOURCE Yeahka