Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education Achieves Postgraduate Institutional Accreditation and Welcomes New President

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Governors of Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE) is proud to announce that the College has successfully achieved institutional accreditation for operating Postgraduate programmes at Qualifications Framework (QF) Level 6 with the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ), paving the way for new degrees to be launched in the 2025/26 Academic Year.

From L to R: Professor Kerry Lee,& President-Elect && Chair Professor& of& Child Development, Dr. Betty CHAN Po-king, Chairlady, YCCECE Board of Governors, Professor Allan H.K. Yuen, President

This milestone not only enhances Yew Chung's 92-year legacy of educational excellence, but also positions YCCECE as the first private institution in Hong Kong to offer the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) and Master's Degree in Education.

The Board of Governors expresses deep gratitude to all members of the YCCECE community, especially President Professor Allan H.K. Yuen, whose leadership has been instrumental in this achievement. Professor Yuen will be retiring later this month, having led the College from strength to strength since 2019, not only in academic programme development, but also in research and community outreach.

As we transition to new leadership, we are excited to announce that Professor Kerry Lee has been appointed as the next President and Chair Professor of Child Development, and will assume his roles in early November 2024. Professor Lee brings extensive experience from The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), where he served as Director of the Centre for Educational and Development Sciences and Head of the Department of Early Childhood Education. His previous roles include key positions at the National Institute of Education in Singapore and Bond University in Australia.

Dr. Betty CHAN Po-king, Chairlady of the Board of Governors, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Chair Professor Kerry Lee to our Yew Chung family. His wealth of expertise and experience will enable us to build upon the strong foundations laid by President Yuen and take our College to new heights."

Professor Lee holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Sydney and a doctorate from Macquarie University. He is recognised among the top 2% most-cited scientists globally, with a research focus on cognitive developmental psychology.

About Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education ("YCCECE")

The Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education ("YCCECE"), a member of Yew Chung Education Foundation (YCEF), is an accredited degree-awarding institution registered in Hong Kong under the Post-Secondary Colleges Ordinance (Cap. 320), with charitable status under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. It is the first and only higher education institution in Asia specialising in Early Childhood Education (ECE), invested wholly in this exciting foundational field.

YCCECE's predecessor, the Yew Chung Community College ("YCCC"), was founded in 2008. In 2014, it was the first private higher education institution to provide formal teacher training in Hong Kong with the launch of its Higher Diploma in ECE (HDECE) programme. In 2018, YCCC was transformed into YCCECE with the launch of its flagship Bachelor of Education (Honours) in ECE (BEdECE) degree programme. This milestone represented a full-circle in YCEF's 90-year history, with the completion of a novel 'B to B' (Baby to Bachelor) education spectrum. In 2022 the College became the first self-financed tertiary institution in Hong Kong offering the Certification Course for Kindergarten Principal. The main campus is situated in Tin Wan, while its city campus is located in Kowloon Tong.

YCCECE is deeply committed to nurturing new generations of passionate and inspired ECE professionals, who will have an enduring impact on the lives of numerous young children and their families, growing a better future together.

