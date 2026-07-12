Yii Unveils First Physical Skincare Counter at Facesss Along with Summer Essential Launch: Milk M Lotion

Experience Custom-Tailored Rituals Through a Unique Consultation Journey, Activate Your Skin's Internal Hydration Engine

HONG KONG, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yii, the pure skincare brand dedicated to the philosophy of adapting to life's continuous changes, officially expands its daily essential care line this summer with the launch of the new Milk M. Formulated specifically for urbanites facing "air-conditioned room dryness," seasonal transitions, and weakened skin barriers, this lotion leverages gentle yet highly effective Quasi-drug level Japanese science to help skin reclaim its long-lost water-oil balance.

Simultaneously, Yii is making its official brick-and-mortar debut at Facesss, Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, marking the brand's very first physical "Skincare Ritual Counter". Translating its core philosophy into an extension of physical sensory experiences, the Facesss counter serves as a tangible sanctuary for the brand's vision. The counter will exclusively offer a complimentary, one-on-one tailored skin consultation service. Guided by skincare ritual experts, the service diagnoses the client's real-time skin condition to carefully select a daily routine matched to their present needs, allowing guests to rediscover a calm, unhurried pace amidst a chaotic city rhythm.

Embracing Balance and Mindful Care

Skincare should not be a battle against time, but a ritual of understanding oneself. Yii stands firmly by the ethos of working in harmony with your skin rather than fighting against nature. In 2026, Yii continues its artisanal collaboration with ANDS Corporation (a sister pharmaceutical plant of the Rohto Pharmaceutical family) in Japan. Serving as the vital concluding step of the daily essential care line, Milk M flawlessly locks in the reparative energy delivered by preceding lotions and essences. It brings daily baseline care back to the essence of physical and mental well-being, constructing a protective shield from the inside out.

A Sensory Haven at Harbour City Facesss

As a physical extension of the brand's identity, Yii's new counter at Harbour City Facesss embraces a low-profile, rustic Japanese minimalist aesthetic. Utilizing warm, natural color palettes, the space fosters an inviting, lifestyle-driven atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to unwind in total comfort while intimately experiencing the subtle textures of the products as they melt from fingertips into the skin.

Milk M: Professional-Grade "Creamy Antimicrobial Hydration Film"

The all-new Milk M is specifically tailored to address chronic dehydration caused by air-conditioning, seasonal changes, and compromised skin barriers commonly faced by urban dwellers in Hong Kong. Built on a proprietary "Creamy Antimicrobial Hydration Film" technology, this formula defies conventions—retaining an incredibly fresh, fluid, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture while delivering up to 24 hours of deep, continuous moisture lock to fully repair damaged barriers.

Even during Hong Kong's hot and humid summers, Milk M forms a weightless yet resilient shield over the skin. It seals in deep hydration and smooths dry textures while blocking out external bacteria, allergens, and pollutants, significantly reducing sensitivity and restoring self-stabilized health.

Boost Cellular Water Retention: Awakens self-contained urea cell activity, enabling automated cellular water storage for a plump, naturally translucent glow.

Awakens self-contained urea cell activity, enabling automated cellular water storage for a plump, naturally translucent glow. High-Efficiency Antimicrobial Protection: Forms a creamy antimicrobial film that insulates against allergens, reinforcing the skin's self-defence and tackling sensitivity at the source.

Forms a creamy antimicrobial film that insulates against allergens, reinforcing the skin's self-defence and tackling sensitivity at the source. Reinforce Lipid Barrier: Dynamically triggers the synthesis of ceramides, cholesterol, and free fatty acids to triple barrier immunity, leaving skin softer, healthier, and more resilient.

Dynamically triggers the synthesis of ceramides, cholesterol, and free fatty acids to triple barrier immunity, leaving skin softer, healthier, and more resilient. Brighten & Even Skin Tone: Restricts melanin carrier size to minimize melanin production and distribution, effectively evening out dullness and elevating overall skin clarity.

Four Advanced Medical-Grade Active Ingredients from Japan:

Niacinamide (B3): Smooths the appearance of pores, balances water-oil levels, and notably boosts the skin's natural repair mechanisms to refine rough textures for a stable, healthy complexion.

Smooths the appearance of pores, balances water-oil levels, and notably boosts the skin's natural repair mechanisms to refine rough textures for a stable, healthy complexion. Salicornia Herbacea (Glasswort): Ignites the skin's internal "automated water storage system" by boosting aquaporin activity, dramatically lifting moisture-retention capacities from the roots while accelerating cellular renewal.

Ignites the skin's internal "automated water storage system" by boosting aquaporin activity, dramatically lifting moisture-retention capacities from the roots while accelerating cellular renewal. Brown Algae Extract: Directly targets loss of elasticity and fine lines, working to lift, firm, and restore a plump, youthful contour.

Directly targets loss of elasticity and fine lines, working to lift, firm, and restore a plump, youthful contour. Porcine Placenta Extract: Repairs damaged cells, improves microcirculation and product absorption, and precisely recalibrates the skin to its optimal water-oil balance while building barrier immunity and softening minor blemishes.

Limited-Time Store Experience

Location: Facesss (Yii Counter), Shop OT202, 2nd Floor, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Facesss (Yii Counter), Shop OT202, 2nd Floor, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui Date: From July 1, 2026 onwards

From July 1, 2026 onwards Exclusive Services: Complimentary one-on-one custom skin consultation + On-site Milk M trial

About Yii

Founded in 2025, Yii co-develops its formulas alongside ANDS Corporation in Japan, ensuring all products are Japanese-made. The entire range has successfully passed US FDA-standard allergy testing. Specially crafted for sensitive, weak-barrier, and delicate skin types, Yii emphasizes high-concentration natural ingredients alongside a flexible approach to skincare. Manufactured in facilities certified with medical-grade GMP and ISO16128, the gentle, eye-safe formulations assist the skin in seamlessly adapting to seasonal shifts, bringing it back to a beautiful state of balance.

Official Website: https://yii-skin.com/

Social Media: Facebook: Yii Hong Kong | Instagram: @Yii_official_hongkong

SOURCE Yii