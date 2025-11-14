SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7 at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Yili officially launched the 2025 Online Tour: Uncovering Yili's Global Quality Origins with the premiere of its documentary. Representatives of Yili's global partners, media, and other guests attended the event. In collaboration with four media outlets and communications agencies in China and overseas, the 2025 Online Tour traces Yili's global industrial chain across China, Indonesia, Thailand, and New Zealand, showcasing the world-class quality of China's dairy industry.

Yili’s 2025 Online Tour in New Zealand: Showcasing the Warm Bond Between Westland Milk Products and Local Farmers

The West Coast of New Zealand's South Island—part of the Southern Hemisphere's golden dairy belt—is a key stop on this year's Online Tour. The New Zealand edition takes viewers into farming communities around Lake Kaniere, capturing authentic scenes of local farmers working hand in hand with Westland Milk Products (Westland) in a warm, mutually supportive partnership. Fourth-generation farmers Peter and Karen O'Reilly share that collaboration with Yili brings stability and assurance, and that seeing their milk turned into high-quality dairy products enjoyed worldwide fills them with pride.

Today, around 410 farms on the South Island supply milk to Yili, supporting the production of butter, milk powder, and other lines, and enabling advanced processing of high-value dairy ingredients such as lactoferrin. The newly commissioned lactoferrin production line will further strengthen Yili's position in the global market for premium dairy ingredients.

Renowned as the "land of purity," New Zealand impresses not only with its stunning natural landscapes but also with its long-standing dairy traditions and exceptional product quality. Yili inaugurated Yili Oceania Production Base in 2014, followed by Phase II in 2018. In 2019, Yili acquired Westland, New Zealand's second-largest dairy company. In 2022, Yili acquired Canary Foods, and in the same year, the largest overseas butter factory ever built by a Chinese dairy company commenced operations. In 2023, Yili broke ground on a new lactoferrin plant, with production officially starting in 2025. After more than a decade of dedicated effort, Yili has become the Chinese dairy company with the largest investment in New Zealand.

Launched in 2023, Yili's Online Tour Campaign invites leading domestic and international media to visit Yili's farms, factories, and front-line markets through livestreams, documentaries, and other formats. Providing a comprehensive, multi-dimensional view of Yili's open and transparent global industrial ecosystem, the Online Tour has established a presence in China, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Netherlands, becoming an important bridge connecting Yili with consumers worldwide.

SOURCE Yili Group