SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7 at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Yili officially launched the 2025 Online Tour: Uncovering Yili's Global Quality Origins with the premiere of its documentary. The event was attended by representatives of Yili's global partners, media, and other guests. In collaboration with four media outlets and communications agencies in China and overseas, the 2025 Online Tour traces Yili's global industrial chain across China, Indonesia, Thailand, and New Zealand, showcasing the world-class quality of China's dairy industry.

Yili’s 2025 Online Tour in Indonesia: Discover How Joy is Made!

Yili's smart factories around the world serve as key destinations for Yili's Online Tour. This year, the campaign offers an in-depth look at Yili's production base in Indonesia, giving viewers a firsthand experience of the quality and innovation behind Joyday's delicious ice cream.

The Indonesia edition features popular influencer Vabyra as the Origin Ambassador, who guides audiences through local community, campus, and playground, and inside the workshop and laboratory at the Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base. The journey captures the joy Joyday ice cream brings to consumers of all ages and highlights how Yili products are tailored to the local market. It also takes viewers through the full process of visiting the production base and handcrafting ice cream, inviting everyone to experience how joy is made.

Since entering Indonesia, Yili has deepened its localized operations, upholding rigorous standards, advancing sustainable development, and sharing value with local stakeholders. In 2021, the Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base—Yili's first self-built factory in Southeast Asia—commenced operations. It is the largest production base built to date by a Chinese dairy company in Southeast Asia. Today, Joyday is the fastest-growing ice cream brand in Indonesia and is available in more than ten countries and regions across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Launched in 2023, Yili's Online Tour Campaign invites leading domestic and international media to visit Yili's farms, factories, and front-line markets through livestreams, documentaries, and other formats. Providing a comprehensive, multi-dimensional view of Yili's open and transparent global industrial ecosystem, the Online Tour has established a presence in China, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Netherlands, becoming an important bridge connecting Yili with consumers worldwide.

SOURCE Yili Group