YOFC Indonesia Celebrates 10 Years of Driving Local Connectivity and Inclusive Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOFC Indonesia marks its 10th anniversary on November 13, highlighting a decade of partnership in Indonesia's digital transformation. As the first optical fibre manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia and a cornerstone of YOFC's international expansion, the Indonesian operations have evolved from a pioneering project into a key enabler of digital infrastructure, economic growth, and community development over the past decade.

Since its establishment in 2015, YOFC Indonesia has grown from an undeveloped site into a modern, world-class optical fibre and cable manufacturing hub. The journey began with the launch of YOFI in Jakarta, followed by the establishment of PT Yangtze Optics Indonesia in Karawang in 2017 – a milestone that completed a full-value-chain optical fibre and cable production system for YOFC in Indonesia. After commencing cable manufacturing in 2018 and completing its second-phase capacity expansion in 2022, the facility now features fully automated production lines and a team of over 500 highly skilled local professionals, reinforcing its position as a regional center of excellence in optical communications manufacturing.

As a key contributor to narrowing Indonesia's digital divide, YOFC Indonesia has played an essential role in the country's information and communications infrastructure buildout. To date, the company has deployed over 28,000 kilometers of optical cable across more than 80 cities, covering Indonesia's principal islands and delivering high-speed fibre broadband access to nearly two million households. By localizing production and transferring technology, YOFC has not only enhanced regional supply chain resilience but also supported the advancement of Indonesia's communications manufacturing and R&D capabilities.

The 10-year journey has also been defined by significant economic and social contributions. YOFC Indonesia has created over 1,000 direct jobs and, through partnerships with more than 400 local suppliers, generated an additional 4,000 indirect employment opportunities. Beyond job creation, the company has implemented a structured vocational training and talent development program, equipping employees with specialized expertise in optical communications. This focus on talent localization aligns with YOFC's global commitment to integrating with local cultures and building sustainable operations.

YOFC's Executive Director and President Zhuang Dan said, "The 10th anniversary of YOFC Indonesia represents not only a corporate milestone but also our long-term commitment to Indonesia's progress. Guided by our global perspective and deep local engagement, we have grown together with the community, expanding digital access, driving technological innovation, and building shared prosperity. This journey reflects YOFC's core values of customer focus, innovation, and corporate responsibility."

Aligned with its ESG commitments and membership in the United Nations Global Compact, YOFC Indonesia has integrated sustainability principles throughout its operations. From supporting national broadband initiatives to expanding skills training and inclusive employment, the company's actions align with Indonesia's digital transformation agenda. Looking ahead, YOFC will continue building on its localized production capabilities and technological leadership, deepening its regional footprint across Southeast Asia and collaborating with partners worldwide to deliver reliable, nextgeneration fibre connectivity.

As YOFC Indonesia enters its second decade, it remains dedicated to empowering Indonesia's digital economy, bridging regional development gaps, and creating enduring value for local communities, customers, and partners.

For more info, please visit https://en.yofc.com/.

FOLLOW US:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/yangtze-optical-fibre-and-cable/

SOURCE YOFC