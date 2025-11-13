Yokogawa and A*STAR Forge Research Collaboration to Advance Climate Tech and Drive Decarbonisation in Process Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa Engineering Asia ("Yokogawa") and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) have signed a Master Research Collaboration Agreement (MRCA) to jointly explore climate technology solutions and next-generation process manufacturing innovations in sensing, measurement, control, and automation.

From left to right: Mr. Gokula Krishnan, Mr. Saurabh Bhandari, Mr. Kazuyuki Ito, Mr. Joseph Lee, Mr. Yousuke Ishii, Mr. Nobuyoshi Miyasaka, Prof. Yeo Yee Chia, Mr. Chay Kin Wah, Prof. Reginald Tan, Dr. Sun Sumei, Mr. Lim Li-Wei, Ms. Radiana Soh

Through this strategic partnership, the organisations aim to co-develop technologies that reduce emissions, optimise operations, and improve energy efficiency, helping to accelerate decarbonisation across key process manufacturing sectors. These include oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and pharmaceutical production that transform raw materials through continuous chemical or physical processes.

A key focus of the collaboration is fostering early industry adoption. Yokogawa and A*STAR will work towards collaborating with innovative partners to co-develop and promote these solutions ready for large-scale adoption of sustainable industrial operations.

The partnership also aims to advance process automation through open, interoperable, and modular systems that help industries transition to smarter, more autonomous operations. These solutions will be positioned for deployment across industrial clusters in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asia region.

"We are bridging the gap from ideation to commercialisation with AI-powered and data-driven technologies that enhance operational efficiency and cut carbon emissions. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to helping customers across Asia achieve their sustainability goals and turning innovation into impact while building future-proof resilient operations," said Mr. Chay Kin Wah, President and CEO of Yokogawa Engineering Asia.

With more than 110 years of experience and a regional presence spanning Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Taiwan, Yokogawa delivers automation and control solutions across the energy, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. In Singapore, Yokogawa's Co-Innovation Centre and newly launched Sustainability Incubation Hub drive R&D and co-creation in AI, IoT, data analytics, and clean technology, building on the company's 51-year commitment to the region's innovation ecosystem.

"A*STAR works closely with global technology leaders like Yokogawa to translate innovation into real-world industrial impact. By combining A*STAR's multi-disciplinary strengths with Yokogawa's deep industry expertise and strong innovation presence in Singapore, we hope to co-develop solutions that help companies reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and accelerate their journey towards net zero.", said Dr Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC), A*STAR

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 128 companies spanning 62 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com.

SOURCE Yokogawa Engineering Asia