Yonyou Launches "Cross-Border Transformation Forum" to Equip Businesses for Global Compliance and Digital Expansion

TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the accelerating trend of global supply chain restructuring and the adoption of the "China + N" expansion model, Yonyou Taiwan, a premier provider of enterprise software, has initiated a crucial "Cross-Border Transformation Forum" series across six cities. This initiative is designed to directly address the critical challenges Taiwanese businesses face in international operations, spanning tax compliance, regulatory hurdles, and comprehensive digital modernization.

Yonyou Taiwan launches a six-city forum series spanning Taipei, Vietnam, China, Thailand, and Malaysia, focused on compliance and digital expansion.

The forum series kicks off on November 6 in Taipei at the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei Downtown, followed by the second event on December 12 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, at The Reverie Saigon. Yonyou is co-hosting these events with major industry leaders, including Alibaba Cloud, Ernst & Young (EY), Mirle Automation, to deliver practical strategies and integrated digital solutions covering finance, operations, compliance, and AI-driven growth. More details and registration:https://www.yonyou.com.tw/globalsix/

Vietnam: Navigating Opportunities and Operational Risks

Vietnam stands as a primary destination for manufacturing shifts, leveraging its strategic geography and favorable costs. However, this expansion brings significant operational complexities:

Regulatory Divergence: Managing inconsistent tax and legal frameworks across multiple jurisdictions.

Moreover, many local ERP systems in Vietnam lack the maturity to handle advanced requirements critical for multinational firms, such as multi-ledger accounting, dual GAAP compliance (IFRS and local standards), and dynamic consolidated reporting. This operational gap underscores the urgent need for robust, globally capable digital solutions.

YonBIP: The Comprehensive Platform for Global Smart Operations

Leveraging over two decades of global deployment expertise, Yonyou's flagship platform, YonBIP, is purpose-built to facilitate seamless multinational operations. It provides a powerful, integrated solution combining:

Global Financial and Management Accounting

International Tax Compliance Services

Multinational Shared Service Centers (SSC)

YonBIP empowers enterprises to:

Achieve streamlined multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-tax jurisdiction consolidation.

Implement parallel accounting for simultaneous compliance with IFRS and local GAAP.

for simultaneous compliance with IFRS and local GAAP. Utilize automated features for tax filings and secure e-document archiving.

and secure Benefit from 24/7 global cloud services backed by essential localized technical support.

Crucially for the region, Yonyou provides a localized compliance module and dedicated tax package for the Vietnam market, guaranteeing rapid, fully compliant, and secure market entry.

Strategic Partnerships: Co-Creating a Smarter Global Future

The forum series brings together key partners offering specialized expertise to accelerate cross-border success:

Alibaba Cloud: Secures the digital backbone with integrated "device-network-security" solutions for global cloud infrastructure and data protection.

Secures the digital backbone with integrated solutions for global cloud infrastructure and data protection. Ernst & Young (EY): Offers expert guidance on international tax compliance and practical strategies for accessing government incentives and grants.

Offers expert guidance on and practical strategies for accessing Mirle Automation: Showcases the latest in smart factory technologies , including AMHS (Automated Material Handling Systems), AGV, and intelligent warehousing.

Showcases the latest in , including AMHS (Automated Material Handling Systems), AGV, and intelligent warehousing. Yonyou: Demonstrates its AI-powered global ERP platform which supports end-to-end operations—Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing—across multiple currencies, languages, and time zones.

The sessions are strategically designed to help attendees transform global risks into actionable growth opportunities, with discussions focusing on "New Thinking for Global Expansion," "AI-Driven Smart Manufacturing," and best practices for "Grant Application and Tax Strategy."

Event Information

Forum Location Date Time Venue Taipei Thursday, November 6, 2025 1:30 PM – 4:50 PM Courtyard by Marriott Taipei Downtown, 2F Lily Hall Vietnam Friday, December 12, 2025 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM The Reverie Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

More details and registration: https://www.yonyou.com.tw/globalsix/

About Yonyou Taiwan

Over the past 14 years, Yonyou Taiwan has built a strong customer base that includes many of Taiwan's leading enterprises, such as Uni-President Group, Carrefour, Want Want Group, Walsin Lihwa, Synnex, Eslite, Janfusun Fancyworld, Vitalon Foods, and AECOM. Committed to long-term investment in the Taiwan market, Yonyou Taiwan continues to deliver localized, high-quality services that support the digital transformation of Taiwanese businesses operating across Greater China. The company also provides real-time IT solutions tailored for multinational companies and foreign enterprises in Taiwan.

To meet the increasing demand for global cloud services and enhance operational efficiency, Yonyou has also established an overseas data center in Singapore, offering secure, reliable, and real-time cloud-based services to its international clients.

