Young Local Golfers Play with 4 Pro Champions at Sands Golf Day

Minjee Lee is a ten-time LPGA Tour winner, including two Majors: the Evian Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. An Australian of Korean heritage, she is also the first female brand ambassador for Las Vegas Sands Corp.





is a ten-time LPGA Tour winner, including two Majors: the Evian Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. An Australian of Korean heritage, she is also the first female brand ambassador for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Lydia Ko is former Ladies Professional Golf World Number 1, and was the youngest player to reach that milestone. The Korean-born New Zealander is a 19-time LPGA Tour winner, including two Majors.





is former Ladies Professional Golf World Number 1, and was the youngest player to reach that milestone. The Korean-born New Zealander is a 19-time LPGA Tour winner, including two Majors. Minwoo Lee is the 2023 Macao Open champion, winning by setting a new tournament record of a four-round aggregate of 30 under par. The brother of Minjee Lee, he is a star player in the European Tour and the Asian Tour.





is the 2023 Macao Open champion, winning by setting a new tournament record of a four-round aggregate of 30 under par. The brother of Minjee Lee, he is a star player in the European Tour and the Asian Tour. Collin Morikawa is a two-time Ryder Cup player for the U.S., a six-time PGA tour winner, and a two-time Major champion. An American of Chinese and Japanese descent, he became the first player in history to win on two Major championship debuts.

"At Sands China, we are committed to supporting the development of local sports talent and nurturing the growth of young athletes," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "With community events like this, we bring together accomplished sports professionals and aspiring athletes from our community. Our aim is to provide a unique platform for interaction and mentorship, motivating young athletes to pursue their goals with unwavering determination, and we hope to help them realise their full potential and contribute to the rich sporting legacy of our city. We are additionally delighted to use this opportunity to raise awareness of vulnerable groups with a donation to two local charitable associations – the Macau Deaf Association and Orbis Macau."

Minjee Lee said: "I am thrilled to be part of this event to inspire young people and ignite their passion for sports, while supporting two local charities. The opportunity to demonstrate and share my love for golf with junior players in Macao is a privilege on its own; seeing their enthusiasm and potential is doubly rewarding. I am grateful to Sands China for giving me this opportunity to spread joy through golf and make a positive impact on people's lives in the Macao community."

During the first part of Monday's event, the Front Lawn Challenge, the professional golfers demonstrated their accuracy at a lively skills challenge, where they attempted to hit long-distance shots at designated targets, with the participation of the amateur young golfers adding excitement to the event.

It was followed by the Long Putt Skills Challenge, where the 16 young golfers were divided into four groups, with each group led by a pro golfer. Each group played on behalf of either the Macau Deaf Association or Orbis Macau. At the end of the challenge, Sands China donated a total of MOP 100,000 to the two organisations, based on the results of the friendly competition.

Sands Golf Day is the latest example of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands, helping bring sporting events and professional athletes to Macao. Sands has demonstrated its commitment to increasing access to such opportunities for young people in Macao through its partnerships with ambassadors like British football icon David Beckham, and now Minjee Lee.

For high resolution images, please access the following:

https://we.tl/t-3lQQmucZHg

(Link valid until Oct. 30, 2023)

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.