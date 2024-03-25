KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbox & Discover 2024 is back and ready to take you on a journey powered by the magic of AI. Samsung Malaysia Electronics invites you to join us for an unmissable livestream where we unveil the latest and greatest innovations. Witness how cutting-edge technology meets everyday life, transforming the way you live, work and play.

Here's what awaits you:

You’re invited to the New Era of Samsung AI TV

Unleash the Power of AI: Witness how artificial intelligence revolutionizes your TV, tailoring content recommendations and enhancing picture quality to create a truly personalized experience.

Next-Level Visuals: Prepare to be mesmerized by stunning visuals and vibrant colours come alive on the screen.

Experience Unmatched Sound Clarity: Immerse yourself in rich, immersive audio that draws you into the heart of the action.

Tired of blurry visuals and frustrating audio plaguing your office routine? What if there was a way to elevate your daily tasks and empower you to experience a smoother, more efficient work environment?

Watch the Full Trailer video here to know more:

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/ad-z9k53voE

Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and prepare to be WOWed!

Tune in to the livestream with us on 27 March 2024, Wednesday, 9PM MYT at Samsung Malaysia Youtube.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics