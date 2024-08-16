Youth Square Flagship Event "YS School Cultural Festival 2024"Summer Edition "SWISH! YS Basketball Fest" Opens Grandly Next Week Gathers Heavyweight Basketball Players and Youth Novice Diverse Activities to Drive Urban Sports Craze

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong athletes have achieved inspiring results at the just-concluded Paris Olympics, setting historic records. The "YS School Cultural Festival" hosted by Youth Square every year, is highly popular among young people. Being one of the highlight events in youthfest@HK, the "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" comprises the Summer and Winter editions, offering a multitude of diverse and enriching experiences to participants. The summer edition "SWISH! YS Basketball Fest" will continue the international sports craze and kick off from 22 to 31 August next week, allowing young sports enthusiasts and active individuals to showcase their potential and talents. The event centred around basketball, combining elements of urban sports, music, dance, and art to bring a series of exciting experiences to young people, allowing them to enhance themselves in the peak of summer.

Encouraging Beyond PB Limits — Youth Square Diverse Activities Gather Elite Basketball Players and Youth Novice

Discovering and unleashing the potential and talents of young people has always been the vision that Youth Square is committed to realising. The new season of "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" with the theme "Plus Ultra: Beyond PB Limits" encourages young people to seize opportunities, push their limits in challenges, break through, and boldly create their own "Personal Best. The series of exciting activities at "SWISH! YS Basketball Fest" include Sports X Arts DIY Workshops (22–25 August), YS CrossFit Challenge (22–31 August), a three-day two-night YS Basketball Summer Camp (23–25 August), and "3 on 3" and "1 on 1" Basketball Competition (24 and 25 August). Youth Square also features distinctive photo spots, including a 3.5-meter-tall giant inflatable basketball installation and a display wall with over a hundred unique basketballs. The public can also take photos in the 3D basketball scene, participate in basketball mini games as sharpshooters to win surprise gifts, and share common interests with more people.

Sports X Arts DIY Workshops (22–25 August) Instructor Lee Ki Assists in Improving Basketball Skills, Handicraft Activities in One Go

The lineup of instructors for the Sports X Arts DIY Workshops is beyond excitement. The YS Basketball Training Workshop (22–23 August) invited Lee Ki, a Hong Kong A1 Division Basketball Team basketball player known for his sharpshooting skills and who previously led the Tycoon Basketball Team to win the championship in the Hong Kong Basketball 3on3 League, to serve as an instructor. Participants can learn individual offensive skills, team coordination and tactics, as well as "3 on 3" tactics and basketball killer moves. The Arts DIY Workshops (24 and 25 August) include workshops on screen printing basketball jerseys and bead decoration for shoes. Social media influencer Fiona Ho, who studied fashion design at the Polytechnic University, will lead participants in using screen printing techniques to create their own exclusive jerseys. Renowned for designing bead jewellery, popular YouTuber "MafarnSimon" will teach participants how to create fashionable "Y2K" personalised trainers using beads.

YS CrossFit Challenge (22–31 August) Challenges Your Physical Limits

Participants can take on various fitness games and even join the "YS CrossFit Challenge Competition" which will be held in the afternoon on 25 August, where participants must complete designated CrossFit movements within a time limit, such as jumping jacks, Burpees, kettlebell swings, to challenge their physical limits and compete for the throne.

YS Basketball Summer Camp (23–25 August) Zoran Topic Provides Professional Guidance and Match Tactics

A three-day, two-night basketball summer camp for youth from the Greater Bay Area and locally provides professional training from Serbian basketball coach from the MUST ELITE Macau Sport Club Zoran Topic, who has coached professional youth basketball teams and won league championships, will share professional guidance and match tactics. Participants can learn and enhance their basketball skills through the activities, promoting knowledge and cultural exchange of basketball from various regions.

YS Summer Basketball Competition (24 and 25 August) Professional Demonstrations and Exhibition Matches by Various Professional Basketball Players on the Finals Day

A competition includes men's division and women's division, featuring "3 on 3" and "1 on 1" basketball competitions. 25 August is the finals day, where basketball experts will gather at Youth Square in the afternoon. Professional players from the MUST ELITE Macau Sport Club, who had participated in the Super3 League, including Lu Bin and Xu Qiang, as well as local professional team players from the Hong Kong Bulls basketball team, Chen Yusheng and Ma Guanghan, will be on-site to share and provide professional demonstrations to young people, enhancing youth awareness of sports professions and promoting Hong Kong's urban sports culture. Participants can not only admire the players' superb skills up close but also have the opportunity to compete with these star athletes. The first professional basketball team cheerleading squad in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Taurus Cheerleading Girls, will also make a surprise appearance to cheer on the participants. They will liven up the atmosphere with their energetic cheerleading performance, adding charm to the event.

"YS School Cultural Festival 2024" Presents the Summer Edition "SWISH! YS Basketball Fest"

Date: 22 to 31 August 2024

Time: 8:30am–8:00pm

Location: Youth Square (near Exit A, Chai Wan MTR station)

Admission Fee: Free

The "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" aims to provide dynamic platforms and opportunities for youngsters. Youth Square believes that their exploration of interests, pursuit of knowledge and skills, and curiosity about the world are boundless. Through different exchanges and professional guidance, young people can actively equip and strengthen themselves to face various challenges. Most importantly, they can break through their own limitations and achieve greater personal growth. The spirit of striving for higher and better achievements reflects the positive power of youngsters, serving as a driving force for innovation and instilling positive energy to the community.

Websites

"YS School Cultural Festival 2024" Event Details and Content:

https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/YSSchoolCulturalFestival-2024

"SWISH! YS Basketball Fest" Event Details and Content:

https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/YSBasketballFest

