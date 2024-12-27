Youth Square "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" Winter Edition

Exhibition of Three Major Popular Anime, with Over Forty Youth Performers and Local Creative Units

Helping Young People Unleash Their Potential

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The theme of this year's youthfest@HK is "Nurture Positive Thinking", "Promote Innovation" and "Inspire Creativity". As one of the highlights of the festival, "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" adopts the theme "Plus Ultra: Beyond PB Limits", encouraging young people to push their own limits in every opportunity and challenge, striving to achieve new personal best. "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" comprises the Summer and Winter edition, offering a multitude of diverse and enriching experiences to participants. Following the summer's excitement from the Paris Olympics, "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" brought everyone thrilling basketball competitions and various sports experiences. The Winter edition kicked off on December 9 at Youth Square, featuring a series of exciting programmes for young people to share and exchange their passion and insights on anime, cosplay, and idol groups.

One of the highlight events of "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" Winter Edition is "Doujin Fan Fest 2024", which was held on December 14–15, 2024, at the Y Theatre, 2/F, Youth Square. This two-day anime extravaganza brought together over 20 popular idol and cosplay groups and performers to showcase their talents and energy. Additionally, more than 20 local groups showcased their incredible creativity in the Market, offering a wide array of originally-created items and idols and anime related products. "Doujin Fan Fest 2024" also offered numerous workshops, including Hanfu makeup and styling experiences, cosplay wig styling and hair accessory design, providing participants with hands-on opportunities to explore their interest and potential.

"Doujin Fan Fest 2024" Empowers Youth to Showcase Talents and Unlock Potential

Participants of "Doujin Fan Fest 2024" shared that they gained a lot from the event, with many describing it as a highly rewarding experience. Popular idol Una expressed that the vibrant atmosphere of the festival made a lasting impression on her. She praised that the event provided her a platform to showcase her individuality and share her passion for stage performances and singing with fellow enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Bibi, the instructor of the Cosplay Wig Styling Workshop, revealed that this was her first time hosting a workshop. She was inspired by the strong eagerness to learn displayed by the participants, which led her to consider developing advanced courses or creating tutorial videos. Her goal was to provide and share more learning resources about Cosplay wig styling.

Promoting Chinese Culture through the "Hanfu Makeup and Styling Experience Workshop"

Another key highlight of " Doujin Fan Fest 2024" was the "Hanfu Makeup and Styling Experience Workshop", where participants learned Hanfu makeup techniques, classic bun hairstyles, and even had the chance to try on Hanfu outfits to create their own personalized looks. The workshop was highly popular among youngsters.

The workshop instructor, Bing-gan, emphasized the importance of promoting Hanfu culture, explaining that it helps young people deepen their understanding of Chinese history and the cultural significance behind Hanfu. For example, the central seam of the garment symbolizes the Confucian concept of the "Doctrine of the Mean," carrying profound meaning. Bing-gan stated, "I hope students can use Hanfu as a gateway to explore Chinese culture, including its history, philosophy, aesthetics and experience the richness of Chinese heritage." One of the participants, Joyce, shared her excitement, "this workshop taught me advanced makeup techniques and Hanfu hairstyle designs that are rarely offered elsewhere. I also learned that Hanfu comes in so many styles and has such diverse and beautiful designs!"

Another highlight of the "YS School Cultural Festival 2024" Winter Edition is "Ani-com Fantasy 2024". It features the "Anime Exhibition" at the Y Exhibition Platform, 1/F, Youth Square, as well as in the public space on the 5th and 6th floors. The exhibition showcases instagrammable "check-in" hotspots on three popular anime, "Haikyuu!!", "Kuroko's Basketball" and "Mashle: Magic and Muscles". An interactive basketball game area allows participants to become basketball players and showcase their shooting skills. Additionally, on December 13, 2024, a free anime screening was held, allowing anime fans to revisit classic films "Haikyuu!! The Movie: Talent and Feelings" and "Haikyuu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts", indulging themselves in the world of anime.

