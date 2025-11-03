YY Group Deepens Strategic Collaboration with KEENON Robotics to Advance Tech-Powered Hospitality Solutions

Next Phase of Partnership Supports Scalable Growth and Margin Improvement

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), building on the memorandum of understanding it signed in August 2025, today announced it has executed a formal partnership agreement with KEENON (Hong Kong) Limited ("KEENON Robotics" or "KEENON"), a globally leading provider of service robotics, to explore the deployment of service robots within Southeast Asia's hospitality industry. Entering the next phase of strategic collaboration with KEENON marks a key step forward in YY Group's strategy to enhance workforce and operational efficiency through technology, creating value for workers and businesses while improving service delivery margins.

Under the agreement, KEENON will provide AI embodied robots that aim to work with YY Group to address manpower shortage challenges and enhance efficiency, while developing integrated human-robot collaboration service models. These efforts are designed to improve efficiency, reliability, and consistency across hotel operations - including banquet event support, cleaning, and other tasks - while preserving the human touch that defines hospitality.

These innovative solutions, based on the Company's deep expertise across catering, large event staffing, and facility cleaning and maintenance, are designed to support and augment staff, rather than replace human roles. YY Group will manage deployments across its established client network, ensuring its solutions are effectively adapted to customer specifications and local market needs.

"This partnership reflects YY Group's commitment to leveraging smart technologies to empower businesses and workers globally," said Mike Fu, YY Group's CEO and Executive Director. "By supporting human staff with robotics, we can enhance productivity and reduce operational friction for our clients, driving better unit economics while maintaining high service quality. We are moving rapidly from this agreement with KEENON into execution, realizing tangible benefits and creating sustainable, scalable growth opportunities."

Pilot deployments are already underway with select regional clients, laying the foundation for broader expansion beyond Southeast Asia. YY Group expects to market tailored solutions to both its manpower platform and integrated facilities management (IFM) clients, with flexible packaging for diverse end customers and potential reach beyond hospitality.

About YY Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

About KEENON (Hong Kong) Limited

Established in 2010, KEENON Robotics is a global leader in the development and deployment of commercial service robots. The company specializes in creating indoor intelligent service robots that utilize advanced technologies such as AI, machine vision, and autonomous navigation. With a focus on providing practical, efficient, and reliable solutions, KEENON's robots are deployed across various industries, including catering, hospitality, healthcare, and retail.

KEENON has expanded its global footprint with its products serving over 60 countries and more than 600 cities worldwide. The company is dedicated to creating value and contributing to industry growth by helping businesses enhance operational efficiency and address workforce shortages. Its diverse product lineup includes delivery robots, cleaning robots, and guiding robots, all designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of YY Group Holding Limited (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding the Company's strategic collaboration with KEENON Robotics, expected benefits from the partnership, anticipated business expansion, and future operational performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (i) the pace of technology adoption in the hospitality and facilities management industries, (ii) economic conditions in key markets, (iii) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, (iv) regulatory developments, and (v) general business and market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

Mark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,

YY Group

[email protected]

