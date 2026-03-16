YY Group Holding Limited Announces Robotics Pilot Program in Las Vegas Hospitality and Security Markets

Local Las Vegas Robotics Company to Conduct Testing That May Lead to Broader Deployments

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) today announced the launch of a robotics pilot program in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Company will begin testing hospitality and security robots in collaboration with a local Las Vegas robotics company. The pilot program is expected to run for approximately one year, with the goal of evaluating how robotics solutions can improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and security across hospitality environments.

Las Vegas, one of the largest hospitality markets in the world, provides an ideal environment for testing robotics technology at scale. The program will focus on deploying robotics solutions designed to assist with hospitality services and security operations across hotels and commercial properties.

The testing program will evaluate robotics capabilities in real-world hospitality settings, including hotel operations, guest service support, and commercial security monitoring. YY Group believes robotics may help hospitality operators address labor challenges while improving consistency and efficiency in service and safety operations.

If the pilot program proves successful, the Company believes the initiative may lead to additional robotics deployments and potential orders across hospitality properties and security operations throughout Las Vegas.

"Robotics is rapidly becoming an important part of our business," said Mike Fu, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of YY Group Holding Limited. "We have already begun deploying robotics solutions in Malaysia and Singapore, including some of the finest hotels in the world. Given Las Vegas' position as the entertainment capital of the world, it is a natural next step for us to test our robotics products in this dynamic market. We believe the city provides an ideal environment to demonstrate how robotics can support hospitality operations and enhance security services at scale."

Las Vegas attracts tens of millions of visitors annually, making it one of the most active hospitality hubs globally. The Company believes robotics may play an increasingly important role in helping hotels and commercial properties support staff, improve operational efficiency, and enhance security coverage.

YY Group expects to provide updates as testing progresses and as additional opportunities for robotics deployment are evaluated.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited