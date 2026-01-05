YY Group Expands into Egypt's USD 20 Billion Hospitality Market

YY Group scales its MENA presence, introducing AI-driven workforce solutions to Egypt's booming tourism sector.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced its strategic expansion into the Egyptian market. This milestone marks the Company's continued growth within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, building upon its successful operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The expansion comes as Egypt's tourism sector achieves historic highs. According to the State Information Service (SIS), Egypt welcomed nearly 19 million tourists in 2025, a 21 percent increase compared to 2024. This surge has fueled the hospitality sector, with industry research valuing the market at approximately USD 20 billion in 2025 and forecasting steady growth through 2030.

The Company has appointed Mr. Ramy Attia as Country Director for Egypt. Mr. Attia previously delivered an outstanding performance in the UAE market, where he was instrumental in scaling operations and securing key hospitality partnerships. In his new role, he will oversee the deployment of the YY Circle platform to support hospitality operators as Egypt pursues its long-term tourism growth objectives.

"Following the exceptional growth of our UAE operations, expanding into Egypt is the natural next step in our MENA strategy," said Mike Fu, Chairman and CEO of YY Group. "Egypt is a major tourism market with a large workforce. By introducing YY Circle, we are providing the digital infrastructure needed to connect this workforce with the world-class hotel chains we already serve across the region."

Leveraging its proprietary AI-driven matching technology, YY Group will focus its initial entry on Cairo and major tourist hubs. The Company aims to provide the same high-standard, flexible staffing solutions that have driven its success globally and across the MENA region.

About YY Holdings Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are not historical facts, include, among others, statements regarding YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs, expectations, and plans related to its business strategy, regional expansion, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to successfully execute its regional growth plans and market entry strategies; (ii) economic and business conditions in Egypt and other key markets; (iii) competition within the on-demand staffing and integrated facilities management sectors; (iv) changes in government policies, regulations, or labor laws; and (v) other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information currently available to YY Group Holding Limited as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited