YY Group (NASDAQ: YYGH) Announces Strategic Partnership with Velobotics to Advance Autonomous Facility Management Capabilities in Southeast Asia

24-month partnership positions YY Group as a regional deployment partner for Velobotics' VIGGO autonomous fleets in Singapore and Malaysia.

Initiative supports the Company's strategic focus on integrating AI and L4 autonomous driving technology into high-traffic commercial environments.

Collaboration aims to enhance service quality, mitigate chronic labor shortages, and drive long-term margin expansion across YY Group's integrated facility management (IFM) portfolio.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Beijing Velobotics Tech Co., Ltd. ("Velobotics"), a leader in commercial autonomous service hardware.

Under the partnership, YY Group intends to serve as a regional commercialization and deployment partner for Velobotics' advanced VIGGO L4 autonomous floor-scrubbing and multi-purpose fleets across Singapore and Malaysia. The collaboration targets the systematic integration of these robotic assets into premium commercial environments currently managed under YY Group's extensive IFM footprint, including transportation hubs, major banking facilities, and mixed-use complexes.

The initial deployment phase is planned to evaluate the VIGGO SC series. Built upon Velobotics' proprietary autonomous driving deep-learning architecture, the hardware features advanced multi-sensor fusion alongside specialized automated docking workstations. These workstations are designed to enable hands-free operational loops, including fully automatic water replenishment, self-draining, and autonomous charging, aiming to drastically reduce manual intervention frequencies and optimize human efficiency ratios.

"Integrating L4 autonomous driving technology into our daily IFM workflows bridges the gap between traditional manual operations and high-margin smart facility management," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "By partnering with Velobotics to explore the deployment of self-navigating fleets, our goal is not only to elevate service quality but to structurally insulate our operating margins from regional labor shortages. This is a highly practical execution of our broader AI-native infrastructure roadmap."

The partnership aligns directly with the Agentic and Robotic Automation parameters outlined in YY Group's May 11, 2026 Strategic Update. By layering Velobotics' autonomous assets alongside its existing regional programmes, YY Group continues to execute its strategy of serving as a key institutional gateway for advanced commercial automation deployment across Southeast Asia.

The partnership has an initial term of 24 months and is non-binding except with respect to confidentiality, intellectual property, public disclosure, and governing law provisions. The Parties intend to negotiate one or more definitive agreements covering commercial terms for product purchase, deployment, and potential market development rights. There can be no assurance that the Parties will enter into definitive agreements, that products will be deployed at any specific scale, or that the collaboration will generate any specific level of revenue or operational impact.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities – progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management – to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and other markets in which the Company operates, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, (vi) our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize our AI-powered products and capabilities, including through strategic partnerships, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YY Group

[email protected]

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited