Zaihui Empowers Small and Mid-Sized Restaurant Operators with End-to-End Digital Operations Solutions

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaihui (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd. is helping drive digital transformation across China's restaurant industry through its end-to-end digital operations platform. To date, the company has supported more than 43,000 mid-market restaurant operators across 28 provincial-level regions and more than 110 cities nationwide.

Through digital solutions spanning online operations, community building and influencer matching, Zaihui helps mid-market restaurant businesses gain greater access to customer traffic and compete more effectively with major chain brands. At the same time, the company has connected more than 70,000 content creators with flexible income opportunities, becoming a key contributor to the industry's continued growth.

China's restaurant market is characterized by a pronounced structural divide. Compared with leading chain brands that benefit from dedicated operating teams and stronger bargaining power with digital platforms, as well as smaller family-run eateries that tend to prioritize stability over expansion, many mid-market restaurants are at a clear disadvantage when it comes to attracting online traffic and absorbing rental costs. While these businesses are eager to grow, many are constrained by limited digital operating capabilities. According to China Insights Consultancy (CIC), this segment accounts for 32.8% of restaurant locations in China while generating 46% of industry revenue, representing an annual market value of RMB 2.6 trillion. Yet despite their economic significance, these small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) remain among the most underserved segments in the industry's digital transformation landscape.

Zaihui's mission is to help these merchants overcome barriers to digital transformation. The company believes that for today's brick-and-mortar operators, the true "landlords" are no longer property owners, but the online platforms that control access to customers. Enabling more equitable access to online audiences lies at the core of Zaihui's vision. To that end, the company delivers a full-stack service model. On platforms such as Meituan and Dianping, the company manages online storefronts to improve ratings and campaign conversion performance. Through membership management and SCRM tools, merchants can build proprietary customer communities and strengthen retention. On social media platforms, Zaihui connects businesses with creators and influencers to expand visibility and attract new customers. Together, these capabilities give independent restaurant operators tools that allow them to compete more effectively with larger chain brands.

Shanghai-based Jiangsu and Zhejiang cuisine brand Qing Cai Xuan illustrates the approach. When the company opened its first location at Unipark MAX in Shanghai's Putuo District in 2023, Zaihui supported the brand launch through online positioning, visual branding, and targeted customer acquisition campaigns. The strategy enabled the restaurant to maintain the No. 1 ranking among Jiangsu and Zhejiang cuisine restaurants in Putuo District throughout the year while building its customer rating from an unrated launch to 4.8 stars. The brand later replicated the model with a second location in Changning District, where it also secured the top ranking in its category, establishing a strong presence across two key Shanghai districts.

Traditional cuisine brands have also benefited from the model. Qian Shan Po, a Guizhou restaurant on Fumin Road in Shanghai's Jing'an District, had struggled to grow revenue before working with Zaihui. The company repositioned the restaurant by pairing authentic Guizhou cuisine with a curated selection of signature drinks, transforming it into a social dining destination that combines regional cuisine with a relaxed, convivial atmosphere. Supported by creator partnerships and platform promotions, the restaurant rose to No. 1 in the city's Guizhou cuisine rankings and achieved a 166% increase in revenue. The case demonstrates how established restaurants can drive growth through a combination of product differentiation, enhanced customer experience and targeted marketing strategies.

Guided by its mission to make running a restaurant easier, Zaihui enables operators to focus on food quality and customer experience while reducing the complexity of digital marketing and customer acquisition. The ultimate goal is to help ambitious small and mid-sized restaurant owners grow from a single location into a lasting brand.

SOURCE Zaihui (Shanghai) Internet Technology Co., Ltd.