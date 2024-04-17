Zeko Labs Announces $3 Million in Funding to Propel Development of Zeko Protocol

UOB Venture Management, Signum Capital, and YBB Capital led the funding round with Zeko Labs, backed by additional significant investments from Autonomy Capital, Cogitent Ventures, GBV, Tenzor Capital, 3Commas Capital, ArkGrow, AVID3, Cryptonauts, Nox Holdings, NxGen.xyz, SkyVision Capital (SVC), and Presto Labs.

Zeko Protocol, built in collaboration with o1Labs and Mina Foundation, aims to revolutionize the software development landscape by placing advanced zero-knowledge proof capabilities into the hands of developers, massively expanding the design space for both EVM and non-EVM applications as we know them today.

Zero-knowledge applications (zkApps) that support both end user privacy and recursive proof aggregation, are the foundation for a broad range of open, transparent, and decentralized financial or internet services, as well as gaming or AI use-cases. Through a focus on scalability, data security, and interoperability, the Zeko Protocol will empower individuals worldwide with greater control over their assets and identity while minimizing barriers to entry for developers and enterprises.

Evan Kereiakes, CEO of Zeko Labs, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful funding round: "We are thrilled to announce the completion of our funding round, which marks a significant milestone in our journey to realize the vision of the Zeko Protocol. This support from our investors underscores their confidence in our team and the transformative potential of Zeko. With this funding, we are well-positioned to accelerate the development of the Zeko Protocol and to inspire more developers to push the boundaries of what is possible with blockchain technology."

The newly secured funding will be utilized to expand the team, accelerate product development, grow the developer community, and foster strategic partnerships within both the blockchain and traditional software sectors.

Ambitious developers and forward-thinking institutions are invited to begin using the recently released MVP, and start building the next generation of inspired zk-applications that transform our way of life. For more information about Zeko Labs and the Zeko Protocol, please visit https://zeko.io/.

About Zeko Labs:

Zeko Labs is a blockchain company focused on developing decentralized finance and software solutions powered by zero-knowledge technology. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zeko Labs is committed to decentralization and user-owned data, and their combined potential to revolutionize industries across the globe.

SOURCE Zeko Labs Inc.