Zetrix Blockchain Revolutionises Miss Universe Pageants with Decentralised Governance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Zetrix, a leading layer-1 blockchain platform, is set to transform the Miss Universe Indonesia and Hong Kong pageants by introducing Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) to their operations. This innovative approach will empower contestants and fans alike, giving them a direct say in the future of these prestigious events.

Web3.0 Era of Community Engagement

For the first time in history, these pageants will be governed by DAOs, allowing communities to actively participate in decision-making processes. This includes everything from selecting winners to shaping the overall direction of the organisations.

Contestants will also have their own personal DAOs, enabling fans to contribute to their journey and success. This unprecedented level of engagement is expected to foster stronger connections between contestants and their supporters, while also providing valuable insights for talent development.

"Integrating DAOs into beauty pageants in the Web3 era marks a transformative leap towards inclusivity and transparency. By decentralising decision-making, we empower communities to actively shape the future of our pageants, ensuring fairness and authenticity in selecting winners. This new approach fosters a dynamic ecosystem where contestants and supporters collaborate closely to support, encourage and grow together," says Kimmy Low, National Director of Miss Universe Hong Kong.

Zetrix: Pioneering Real-World Blockchain Applications

Zetrix's foray into the world of beauty pageants highlights the growing potential of blockchain technology to disrupt traditional industries. By leveraging the transparency and security of blockchain, Zetrix aims to create a more equitable and inclusive environment for all participants.

"I believe in the crucial role of Indonesian women as the spearhead of this generation's interest in our own culture. To be true pioneers and leaders, we must embrace digitalisation and its relevance to a more modern audience. That is why we are committed to continuously developing this platform for inclusivity and diversity, preserving our rich cultural values while leading in the ever-evolving digital era," says Teuku Jordan Zacky, National Director of Miss Universe Indonesia.

The Future of Community-driven Businesses

This is likely the largest social experiment to determine whether large communities can use DAOs to operate efficiently to achieve common objectives. As Zetrix boldly moves to redefine the landscape of beauty pageants, ushering in a new era of transparency, fan engagement, and community empowerment, it is clear that blockchain technology is poised to revolutionise yet another industry.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by MY E.G. Services Bhd, the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

https://www.zetrix.com/

About Miss Universe Indonesia (MUI):

Miss Universe Indonesia is a national beauty pageant and organisation that crowns a woman to represent Indonesia at the Miss Universe pageant. Founded in 1974 as Puteri Indonesia, the organisation underwent a revamp in 2005. MUI is responsible for selecting, training, and preparing its delegate to compete at the annual Miss Universe pageant. MUI also emphasises social awareness and community involvement alongside the beauty pageant.

About Miss Universe Hong Kong (MUHK):

Miss Universe Hong Kong is a recently re-established beauty pageant organisation responsible for selecting Hong Kong's representative to compete at Miss Universe. After a 23-year hiatus, MUHK relaunched in 2024 to celebrate the diverse accomplishments and stories of Hong Kong women. The organisation seeks candidates who embody beauty, intelligence, and a strong voice.

