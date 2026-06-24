ZF Expands Construction Portfolio with New Transmission Oils

ZF strengthens its portfolio in the construction market in Korea

Launch of two high-performance transmission oils for off-highway applications

Designed for both ZF and non-ZF transmissions to enhance reliability and efficiency

INCHEON, South Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF is strengthening its presence in the Korean construction market with the launch of two new high-performance transmission oils: ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 and ZF PowerFluid Pro 1 for heavy-duty off-highway applications.

ZF PowerFluid Gold 1 ZF PowerFluid Pro 1

As a leading technology supplier, ZF plays a key role in the global construction industry, providing advanced driveline and transmission systems for machinery such as wheel loaders, dump trucks, and excavators. With a strong installed base both globally and in Korea, ZF supports customers with solutions that enhance productivity, durability, and operational efficiency.

The introduction of PowerFluid Gold 1 and PowerFluid Pro 1 expands ZF's portfolio beyond hardware into advanced fluid solutions. Designed for both ZF and non-ZF transmissions and axles, these oils deliver reliable lubrication, optimized shifting performance, and robust protection under demanding conditions.

Optimized performance for demanding applications

PowerFluid Gold 1 provides dual protection for ZF transmissions and axles with excellent wear and oxidation resistance, while PowerFluid Pro 1 enhances wet friction and clutch performance for smooth gear engagement and stable torque in modern powershift transmissions—clearly differentiating it from conventional gear oils.

Proper oil selection and maintenance are critical to equipment performance. Choosing the right oil is essential to ensure compatibility with transmission systems and to maximize performance, efficiency. Regular oil changes help reduce wear, maintain efficiency, and prevent downtime, while ensuring reliable operation under extreme conditions.

With this launch, ZF reinforces its commitment to delivering complete system solutions—combining components, expertise, and fluids—to support the construction industry.

For more information about ZF Services Korea products and business, please contact 032-505-1529 (1530).

About ZF Aftermarket

As one of the leading companies in the aftermarket industry, ZF Aftermarket bridges the gap between current and future needs by comprehensively meeting the requirements of repair shops, dealers, and fleet customers. Leveraging its deep-rooted original equipment manufacturer (OE) technical expertise and industry partnerships, ZF Aftermarket is firmly grounded in today's demands while anticipating future trends. Drawing on extensive industry experience and technical expertise, ZF Aftermarket delivers innovative solutions through its trusted, diversified portfolio of brands—including ZF, LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, TRW, and WABCO—committed to Maximizing Mobility Uptime — boosting productivity, reducing waste, and driving business performance. ZF Aftermarket's mission is to ensure smooth customer operations and support their success by providing high-quality products, comprehensive services, and advanced ecosystem solutions.

SOURCE ZF Aftermarket