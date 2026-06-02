ZHITAI at COMPUTEX: Targeting Gamers and High-Performance Creators with Flagship SSD Launches Across the APAC Region

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global SSD market welcomes a new era of diverse choices, ZHITAI, the consumer memory brand under YMTC, is expanding its Asia-Pacific footprint. During COMPUTEX 2026, ZHITAI will unveil three new-generation solid-state drives (SSDs), including the TiPro9000, TiPlus9100, and TiPlus7100s. All utilize YMTC's self-developed and patented core technology – "Xtacking®" architecture 3D NAND flash chips, to provide consumers with a stable and reliable experience along with ultra-fast performance.

Welcoming the New AI Era: ZHITAI Unveils Three New Products at COMPUTEX

At this year's COMPUTEX, ZHITAI unveiled its next-generation SSD lineup for the first time, introducing three new products: the flagship TiPro9000, the high-performance TiPlus9100, and the TiPlus7100s. In addition, ZHITAI has joined forces with ASUS to launch a range of co-branded SSD products, offering users a wider variety of choices.

The TiPro9000 is ZHITAI's first flagship PCIe 5.0 SSD, featuring an independent DRAM design coupled with an intelligent SLC caching mechanism. This significantly enhances SSD read/write and data transmission performance, pushing maximum read speeds up to 14,900 MB/s. Whether loading massive maps in AAA open-world games or editing 8K videos, it delivers full-throttle performance. Additionally, the TiPro9000 is equipped with a detachable heatsink and a single-sided chip layout, balancing highly efficient heat dissipation with installation flexibility, making it the ultimate choice for E-sports players and video creators.

For gamers who want to experience Gen5 high-speed performance, the TiPlus9100, the first PCIe 5.0 SSD product in the TiPlus series, is the ideal choice. It delivers a read performance of up to 12,000 MB/s. Combined with a single-sided PCB design and robust temperature control capabilities, it effectively mitigates the overheating vulnerabilities common to earlier PCIe 5.0 SSDs in thin and light devices, ensuring stable operation without throttling. Even during prolonged use under heavy workloads, it achieves a stable performance release without frequency drops. This allows users to fully immerse themselves in massive 3A games, live streaming, and 4K video editing. It is also perfectly suited for upgrading Ultrabooks and small-form-factor PCs.

The TiPlus7100s is ZHITAI's core SSD product for the PCIe 4.0 market. It reaches a maximum sequential read speed of up to 7,400 MB/s and adopts a single-sided chip layout, featuring low power consumption, low heat generation, and a long lifespan. It is ideal for upgrading older computers as well as expanding memory on gaming consoles such as the PS5. It is tailored to first-time SSD upgraders, casual gamers, and students. It is also suited to daily content creation and high-efficiency office use.

User-Centric Approach with a Strategic Focus on Growth in APAC

From its flagship TiPro9000 and high-end, high-performance TiPlus9100 to the TiPlus7100s that satisfies mass hardware upgrade demands, ZHITAI's varied product portfolio addresses the diverse needs of different users across gaming, professional creation, and everyday memory.

"The Asia-Pacific market is one of the key regions driving demand for high-performance memory upgrades," said Frank Fan, Head of Retail Business at YMTC. Fan noted that with the rapid development of AI applications, content creation, gaming entertainment, and high-performance PC scenarios, consumers' SSD demands are no longer limited to capacity. Instead, they are more focused on speed, stability, reliability, and long-term user experience.

"ZHITAI starts from user needs to pursue technological innovation that will deliver a more efficient, stable and reliable product experience," Fan emphasized. He noted that expanding across the Asia-Pacific region is a key strategic priority for ZHITAI. Starting from COMPUTEX, ZHITAI will progressively expand to other markets, including South Korea and Singapore, bringing its portfolio of high-performance memory products to more consumers across the region. Fan also said that ZHITAI will continually improve its sales channels and localized services in the region so that more users can enjoy the wonderful experience brought by its high-quality memory products.

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Product Specifications for the Three ZHITAI SSD Products

Product ZHITAI TiPro9000 Capacity 1024 GB 2048 GB 4096 GB Interface PCIe™️ Gen 5.0 × 4, NVMe™️2.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 Warranty Period 5 Years Sequential Read Speed (MB/s) 14,900 14,900 14,900 Sequential Write Speed (MB/s) 13,500 13,800 13,800 Random Read Speed (K IOPS) 1,750 2,100 2,100 Random Write Speed (K IOPS) 2,200 2,200 2,200 Cache Type DRAM Cache Endurance (TBW) 600 TBW 1,200 TBW 2,400 TBW Management Software ZhiTai UNIMASTER SSD management software Encryption Function Supports TCG Pyrite Protocol

Product ZHITAI TiPlus9100 Capacity 1024 GB 2048 GB 4096 GB Interface PCIe™️ Gen 5.0 × 4, NVMe™️2.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 Warranty Period 5 Years Sequential Read Speed (MB/s) 12,000 12,000 11,950 Sequential Write Speed (MB/s) 10,700 10,700 10,700 Random Read Speed (K IOPS) 1,850 1,850 1,850 Random Write Speed (K IOPS) 1,850 1,850 1,850 Cache Type DRAM-less Product Weight (Excluding Packaging) Approx. 7g Endurance (TBW) 600 TBW 1,200 TBW 2,400 TBW Management Software ZhiTai UNIMASTER SSD management software Encryption Function Supports TCG Pyrite Protocol

Product ZHITAI TiPlus7100s Capacity 1024 GB 2048 GB 4096 GB Interface PCIe™️ Gen 4.0 × 4, NVMe™️2.0 Form Factor M.2 2280 Warranty Period 5 Years Sequential Read Speed (MB/s) 7,400 7,400 7,400 Sequential Write Speed (MB/s) 6,900 6,900 6,900 Random Read Speed (K IOPS) 1,500 1,400 1,200 Random Write Speed (K IOPS) 1,500 1,500 1,500 Cache Type DRAM-less Endurance (TBW) 600 TBW 1,200 TBW 2,400 TBW

About ZHITAI

Established in 2020, ZHITAI is the consumer memory brand under Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC). Focusing on SSDs, mobile memory, and diverse memory solution products, and powered by YMTC's independently innovated "Xtacking®" architecture technology, ZHITAI continuously drives high-performance and high-quality memory experiences, actively expanding across global consumer markets and multi-application fields such as E-sports, PC DIY, and creators. For more brand information, please visit: https://www.ymtc.com/en/

SOURCE ZHITAI