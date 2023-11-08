ZIM Relaunches its ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX) Service, Providing a Premium, Speedy China-US West Coast Service

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container shipping company, announced today the relaunch of ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX), its revolutionary eCommerce expedited line connecting South China to the US West Coast. Originally introduced in 2020, the ZEX service returns in view of the recent evolving needs of the eCommerce market.

ZEX provides a dedicated, speedy and reliable solution for those seeking a competitively priced shipping alternative to airfreight. In response to the current increasing demand for expedited services, ZIM is relaunching ZEX, recognizing the need for swift and reliable shipping solutions. ZIM's ZEX service is set to resume with its first departure from Yantian on November 22, 2023, with the following rotation: Xiamen – Yantian – Los Angels – Xiamen.

Key Features of the Renewed ZEX Service:

· Best-in-market Transit Time : from South China to Los Angeles at just 12.5 days!

: from to at Space and Equipment Guarantee : no rolling over of cargo, ensuring timely and reliable delivery.

: no rolling over of cargo, ensuring timely and reliable delivery. Late Cut-off from Yantian for Wednesday AM departure, providing flexibility and convenience to customers.

for Wednesday AM departure, providing flexibility and convenience to customers. Monday Los Angeles Cargo Availability : same day cargo availability in WBCT LA terminal.

: same day cargo availability in WBCT LA terminal. Dedicated In-Gate Lane: avoid general lines and queues with a dedicated gate-in lane for swift and efficient processing - no appointment needed .

avoid general lines and queues with a dedicated gate-in lane for swift and efficient processing - . Expedited Connection to Inland Locations including Joliet ( Chicago ), Memphis , Dallas , and Kansas City , providing comprehensive coverage.

ZIM is also offering ZEX customers, its A2ZIM premium service package, providing customers with exclusive and dedicated customer service features. This, combined with the ZEX advantages, makes it the most cost-effective solution for eCommerce and time-sensitive cargo in the market.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President, and CEO, stated, "Once more, we're putting into practice our core values, our Agility and Can-Do-Approach, to identify fast-changing market needs and provide a smart, fast solution. We listened to our customers, and I'm positive they will appreciate and enjoy the advantages it provides.

We are coming back to the Pacific Southwest with a fast, punctual, and reliable service. We aim to serve the growing needs of our customers for expedited service with our unique, well-known personal touch. This service is an excellent and reliable substitute for airfreight, with a much more affordable price and the best value for money."

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com .

ZIM Media Contact

Avner Shats

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-52-600-2520

[email protected]

SOURCE ZIM-Asia