ZOTAC GAMING TO LAUNCH ALLOY MICRO ATX PC CASE IN SELECT APAC REGIONS

ZOTAC GAMING is launching ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY, Brand's first-ever product in the computer case category

The ALLOY features an in-house design, great component compatibility as well as an enhanced airflow design

The ALLOY will first be available in select Asia Pacific Regions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC GAMING, a global leader in PC gaming hardware, is launching the ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX computer case in select Asia Pacific regions.

ALLOY is The Brand's first-ever Computer Case catered to DIY PC enthusiasts looking for a relatively compact Micro-ATX (mATX) form factor and optimized cooling performance. Designed to match the distinctly robust and elegant design language of current generation ZOTAC GAMING products, the ALLOY is made with today's flagship GPUs in mind, enabling enthusiasts to build high-end, high-performance gaming PCs with ease.

Key Features

Geometric Design: Designed with geometric motifs and details in-line with the appearance of ZOTAC GAMING Graphics Cards

Designed with geometric motifs and details in-line with the appearance of ZOTAC GAMING Graphics Cards Compatibility : Compatible with micro ATX and mini ITX motherboards, AIO radiators up to 360mm, as well as flagship graphics cards up to 412mm in length

: Compatible with micro ATX and mini ITX motherboards, AIO radiators up to 360mm, as well as flagship graphics cards up to 412mm in length Easy Maintenance : Quick-detachable panels on all sides and push-to-remove front dust filter for hassle-free filter cleaning and component swapping

: Quick-detachable panels on all sides and push-to-remove front dust filter for hassle-free filter cleaning and component swapping Maximum Airflow : Up to 10 fans can be installed; ventilated front panel design and sloped bottom shroud encourages maximum airflow through the PC

: Up to 10 fans can be installed; ventilated front panel design and sloped bottom shroud encourages maximum airflow through the PC Fans Included : Select models include three 120mm PWM fans for optimal cooling right out of the box

: Select models include three 120mm PWM fans for optimal cooling right out of the box Quiet design : Included vibration dampening pads on fans (on select models) and 3.5" hard drive mounting point for quieter operation

: Included vibration dampening pads on fans (on select models) and 3.5" hard drive mounting point for quieter operation Fast I/O: The ALLOY features a 10Gbps USB Type-C port as well as a 5Gbps USB Type-A port for convenient, high-speed data transfer

Availability

The following models will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners starting from select Asia-Pacific regions:

ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX Computer Case Black/Gold (w/ 3 Fans)

ZC-MAB3F-01

ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX Computer Case White/Silver (w/ 3 Fans)

ZC-MAW3F-01

ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX Computer Case Black/Gold (w/ No Fans)

ZC-MAB0F-01

ZOTAC GAMING ALLOY mATX Computer Case White/Silver (w/ No Fans)

ZC-MAW0F-01

ABOUT ZOTAC GAMING

Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is a sub-brand of ZOTAC that champion the ethos, "Live to Game". By leveraging ZOTAC's engineering and design expertise, our mission is to create gaming hardware with the singular focus of elevating experiences for gamers everywhere. ZOTAC GAMING's emblem, featuring the unwavering gaze of a robot, symbolizes the fusion of cutting-edge technology and unyielding determination. We strive to incorporate these qualities within our products, inspiring gamers across the globe to conquer new challenges and push the boundaries of what's possible.

