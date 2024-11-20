Zupe Announces Wellness Social Network for iOS

Built for users that value healthspan and featuring artificial intelligence, Zupe offers verified expert content, innovative ways to get trusted advice, and a convenient marketplace featuring a global selection of wellbeing brands.

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zupe announced the upcoming launch of its wellness super-app. Zupe is a discovery platform—restoring trust in online advice and recommendations—that connects users with verified experts and curated products. Designed for health-forward consumers who are more in touch than ever in knowing what they want, Zupe helps them find what they need and what's good for them.

Initially launching for iOS, the user-friendly interface intelligently integrates technology to offer a holistic digital ecosystem for health and wellness that prioritises trust and transparency. Users can share ideas, ask questions, contact experts, watch product reviews, and shop for wellness products across a number of categories spanning health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, sexual wellness, and mindfulness.

Research by the company and market data demonstrates a rising distrust of social media, particularly information and products promoted by content creators. A recent focus group commissioned in early October 2024 by Zupe indicated that 7 in 8 participants between the ages of 24-35 had negative views on obtaining 'health information by using mainstream social media'.

The Community Feed provides users with a fast and intuitive way to access content from others, engage in discussions, and ask—and answer—questions. Experts, thoughtfully verified by Zupe, can access a dedicated suite of features. This includes options to speak to experts via instant messaging, voice calls, and video conferencing, as well as the ability to recommend products from the Zupe Marketplace to earn a commission. Diversity of thought is encouraged, and real, honest views are essential, reflected in the platform's core features built around expert opinions and reviews. Zupe's in-app AI also offers impartial, fact-based insights into expert content.

The Zupe Marketplace carries hundreds of wellbeing products curated from brands across the world. Users can find leading supplements and futuristic devices through to superfoods and sexual wellness products.

Qualified experts users can trust

At a time when almost anyone online can claim to be an expert—often to sell a course or consultation—Zupe combats health washing and misinformation by verifying each individual providing advice on the app. The company uses a two-stage process: candidates are interviewed by Zupe, and their qualifications and social media presence are checked for compliance with expert standards. They are then screened by a third-party background check provider to verify their documentation. Once verified, experts gain access to various dedicated features, including monetisation options and a "Verified Expert" badge.

The platform welcomes a variety of experts, from conventional specialists to alternative practitioners, supported by evidence-based methods and recognised qualifications. Currently, doctors, nurses, and other medically regulated professions are not eligible to be experts on the app due to regulatory rules. Zupe also requires individuals to meet additional standards, such as having a minimum number of years of experience, to be considered an expert.

Experts are encouraged to engage in open, honest and constructive discussion. Zupe's community standards require experts to support their claims with research or they risk having their content removed.

Chat to experts and ask questions

Expert features—a result of thoughtful software integration—offer users innovative ways to receive paid advice. Users can contact experts via instant messaging, voice calls, or video conferences. Fractional pricing allows users to pay by the minute for most features, enabling short answers and quick advice without significant costs. Users can also contact experts directly for more personalised and extensive advice. The "Ask" function lets anyone pose and answer questions, fostering open discussions with expert responses clearly marked by their "Verified Expert" badge.

A global marketplace of leading wellbeing products

The Zupe Marketplace with its unique shopping experience eliminates frustration over finding the right products for a user's health goals through the platform's educational content and intuitive tools.

Today's consumers no longer trust influencers and see through traditional marketing. Zupe builds trust by allowing real users and verified experts to test, try, and review products on the Marketplace in exchange for honest feedback—empowering them to express their opinions, both positive and negative. This radical honesty fosters trust and helps users make informed purchasing decisions, with reviews discussing product benefits, limitations, and value for money. Recognising the prevalence of sponsored content, Zupe's approach challenges current practices: brands cannot incentivise experts or users, and moderation ensures compliance with Zupe's community standards.

The Marketplace brings together hundreds of products from leading global brands including Pure Encapsulations, Researched Nutritionals, and LELO. Zupe takes care of everything—from driving product awareness and seeding products to experts to generating honest content that drives sales and providing business performance insights to brands.

Zupe AI

Zupe AI takes getting accurate health information to a new level by providing objective insights alongside expert content. Coming later, Zupe AI will be able to complement expert features and take action across the app, like asking users questions about their health concerns and then making appropriate product recommendations. Artificial intelligence and generative AI empower users with Zupe's Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) engine, leveraging the latest research and knowledge. Content is enriched with data from Zupe's proprietary technology to deliver objective, quick, and simple facts. Zupe AI is multimodal, providing intelligent feedback on textual, visual, and audio content. For instance, the Zupe AI can offer a neutral opinion on a post about a nutritional supplement–based on current research. The Zupe AI model is currently available in the Community Feed and in English.

Get early access

Download Zupe on iOS here.

About Zupe

Zupe is revolutionsing the way consumers pursue optimal health and wellness—with its app for iOS, and, soon, Android and web versions. The Hong Kong-headquartered company is dedicated to innovating the online health experience with plans to enter major global markets.

