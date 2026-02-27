ZWCAD Ranked #8 in G2's 2026 Best CAD & PLM Software Awards; ZWSOFT Named Top APAC Company

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZWSOFT today announced that its flagship product, ZWCAD, has been ranked #8 in G2's 2026 Best CAD & PLM Software Awards, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued global growth. In addition, ZWSOFT has been recognized as one of the Best APAC Software Companies, ranking 24th in the region.

The 2026 recognition represents the third time ZWCAD has been listed among G2's Top 50 Best CAD and PLM Software products, reflecting sustained customer satisfaction and consistent product performance. This year also marks the first time ZWSOFT has been named among the Best APAC Software Companies, highlighting the company's expanding regional leadership and international market presence.

Recognition Driven by Verified User Feedback

G2's Best Software Awards are based on authentic, verified user reviews and market presence data, making them one of the most trusted benchmarks in the global software industry. Each year, thousands of software products and companies are evaluated, with only a select group earning a place in the rankings.

ZWCAD's #8 position in the CAD and PLM category underscores its strong performance in key areas including ease of use, reliability, performance, and value. With full DWG compatibility, a familiar interface, and robust design capabilities, ZWCAD continues to support professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and other industries worldwide.

Advancing Regional and Global Impact

Being named among the Top APAC Software Companies further demonstrates ZWSOFT's long-term commitment to innovation and customer-centric development. As a company headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region with a growing global footprint, this recognition reinforces ZWSOFT's strategic focus on delivering reliable CAx solutions to users around the world.

"We are honored to receive continued recognition from G2 and our global user community," said Adam Yao, Head of Global Marketing at ZWSOFT. "Being ranked among the Top 50 CAD and PLM software products for the third time, and being newly recognized among the leading APAC software companies, reflects both our product strength and our sustained commitment to customer success."

Looking Ahead

ZWSOFT will continue to enhance its CAx product portfolio, including ZWCAD, with a focus on performance, usability, and innovation. The 2026 G2 recognitions further validate the company's dedication to delivering long-term value and empowering designers and engineers worldwide.

About ZWSOFT

Founded in 1998, ZWSOFT is a world-leading All-in-One CAx Solutions Provider, offering products such as ZWCAD and ZW3D to support architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing professionals. Serving 1.4 million users in more than 90 countries and regions, ZWSOFT develops its core technologies in-house to deliver trusted, efficient, and accessible design solutions.

Guided by its mission to Empower Sustainable Innovation, ZWSOFT is committed to helping professionals worldwide design, create, and build a better future.

For more information, please visit www.zwsoft.com.

SOURCE ZWSOFT CO., LTD.