Cathay United Bank Raih Tujuh Penghargaan "Asian Banking & Finance", Rebut Kategori Penghargaan "Corporate Banking", "Digital Service Innovation", dan "Anti-fraud"

TAIPEI, 24 Juli 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank (CUB) sukses meraih tujuh penghargaan dari Asian Banking & Finance, yakni "Service Innovation of the Year - Taiwan," "Taiwan Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year," "Taiwan Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year," "Investment Product Innovation of the Year - Taiwan," "Mortgage and Home Loan Product of the Year - Taiwan," "Fintech Initiative Award - Taiwan," serta "Fraud Initiative of the Year - Taiwan." Penghargaan tersebut membuktikan keberhasilan Cathay United Bank dari seluruh aspek, meliputi corporate banking, consumer banking, dan anti-fraud.