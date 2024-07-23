Cathay United Bank Wins Seven Asian Banking & Finance Awards Sweeping Across the Corporate Banking, Digital Service Innovation and Anti-fraud Categories

TAIPEI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank (CUB) were recognized for their efforts with seven awards by the Asian Banking & Finance, including "Service Innovation of the Year - Taiwan," "Taiwan Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year," "Taiwan Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year," "Investment Product Innovation of the Year - Taiwan," "Mortgage and Home Loan Product of the Year - Taiwan," "Fintech Initiative Award - Taiwan," and "Fraud Initiative of the Year - Taiwan." These awards demonstrate a testament to Cathay United Bank's success on all fronts, covering corporate banking, consumer banking, and anti-fraud.

Joe Liang (second from right), Executive Vice President of Cathay Financial Holdings, Winfield Wong (second from left), Chief Executive of the Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch, and Chun-Liang Lin (first from right), Assistant Vice President of Cathay United Bank, accepted the awards on behalf of Cathay Financial Holdings and Cathay United Bank.

CUBE, the digital brand of CUB, is the key element of winning the "Service Innovation of the Year – Taiwan." Built on the philosophy of "Strive for What's Possible," CUBE features one-stop services that integrate financial products, investment and wealth management solutions. In the meantime, CUBE App, powered by self-learning algorithms and scalable data architectures, effectively predicts and satisfies customers' product preferences, ultimately boosting the number of products owned by customers. The session length and number of users performing digital transactions on the CUBE App also doubled over the past three years.

By leveraging its access to group resources, CUB works closely with overseas asset management companies and taps into the global market through alternative investments, enabling the bank to meet the diverse asset allocation needs of high-net-worth customers. This achievement resulted in a double-digit growth in the bank's wealth management assets under management, customer base and product performance, culminating in CUB winning the "Investment Product Innovation of the Year - Taiwan" and "Mortgage and Home Loan Product of the Year – Taiwan."

On corporate banking, CUB is committed to delivering high-quality and tailored solutions, including all-around loan services, an end-to-end online financing platform, online pre-approval services for factoring, and sustainable supply chain financing products. The " Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year" and "Domestic Trade Finance Bank of the Year" awards were bestowed on CUB for its work in introducing innovative trade finance API methodology and services in collaboration with a third-party provider, forging stronger customer relationships.

In its efforts to implement cloud migration and strategic deployment of public clouds and hybrid clouds, CUB prioritizes the cloud-native framework, including frontend and backend separation, microservices, containerization, and the employment of DevOps principles. Through these actions, the bank is able to achieve its goal of rapid deployment and capacity expansion, while also improving user experience and system efficiency. This has earned CUB the "Fintech Initiative Award - Taiwan".

Finally, in response to the surge in fraudulent activities, CUB partnered with the police and the banking, and different industries to launch the initiative (#SpeakUpAgainstFraud). The bank also organized the first anti-fraud immersive exhibition, attracting over 3,000 visitors of four days. CUB received the "Fraud Initiative of the Year - Taiwan" for its creative and memorable approach to raising public awareness of fraud.

SOURCE Cathay United Bank