Haier Group, a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, has officially launched the 7th Global Fans Festival (the "Fans Festival"). With a hugely successful kick-off on November 20 in Liverpool, the 2026 Fans Festival under the theme of "Champion Your Haier Life" celebrates the spirit of champions—from the sports arena to everyday life.

Haier Malaysia Welcomes the 7th Global Fans Festival with Immersive Pop-Up Experience Ms Wang Mei yan,Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group A Global Playground: Haier's 2026 Global Fans Festival Champions Sports, Tech, and Community

Inaugurated in 2019, what began as a social media campaign has evolved into a series of global interactive events that bring fans closer to the brand. Along the journey, the Fans Festival has held the 40th Anniversary Celebration at Haier Headquarters, fan tours during AWE in China, Roland-Garros and Australian Open, ATP Finals in Italy, the Haier Fans Cup Tennis Challenge and more. Through engaging online and offline activities, Haier has fostered deeper emotional connections with users as a more relatable and heartfelt brand.

From December 17 to 21, 2025, a five-day pop-up of the Fans Festival took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Pavilion Bukit Jalil – The Piazza. Spanning 2,600 square meters, the event invited sports lovers and Haier fans to participate in match viewings, games of football, tennis, and badminton and more to experience the new smart lifestyle.

Serving as Haier's initiative to give back to its users and long-time fans across the globe, the fully upgraded 2026 Fans Festival takes sports as the theme with over 100 Haier Fans Cup events to be held in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide throughout the year, such as Melbourne, Shanghai, Paris, Berlin and more, bringing fans a full spectrum of fun-filled sports festivals and offline experience pavilions where they can explore, play and enjoy food.

"Looking ahead to 2026, Haier Global Fans Festival will achieve three major upgrades: expanding our global footprint to more countries, including Australia, France, and Germany, and broadening the scope of co-creation; innovating immersive experiences to break down the boundaries between online and offline engagement and enhance interactive participation; and deepening emotional connections through sports marketing, enabling users to actively participate in product and service innovation and becoming true co-creators of the Haier ecosystem." shared by Ms Wang Mei yan,Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group.

As a world-renowned brand that has consistently ranked first in Euromonitor International's list of retail volume of global major appliances for 16 consecutive years, Haier has expanded its presence to over 200 countries and regions, serving over 1 billion households globally. It has become a trusted and beloved world-class brand among consumers across the world.

Globally, Haier operates 10 major R&D centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 163 manufacturing hubs, and a network of 230,000 sales outlets. According to statistics, Haier has established itself as a leading brand in major countries and mainstream markets globally.

Championing the spirit of sports and power of innovation, the 2026 Fans Festival is expected to reach hundreds of millions Haier fans worldwide, embodying Haier as both a "champion" brand and smart technology pioneer that truly understands people's daily life.

For more information, please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". Haier has always been user-centered and has built a landscape of three pillars: Smart Living, Comprehensive Health Industry, and Digital Economy Industry. The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 163 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 57 billion in 2024. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 7 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

