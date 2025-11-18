ADFW 2025 to Host Leaders Managing Capital Equivalent to Over 50% of Global GDP

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's largest-ever edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) - hosted by ADGM, with ADQ as Headline Partner - will gather the world's most influential financial institutions, policymakers, investors, market leaders and innovators from 8th to 11th December 2025 in the 'Capital of Capital'.

The 2025 agenda features more than 60 events, 300+ thematic sessions, and approximately 750+ world-class speakers. This year, CEOs, Chairpersons, Presidents and Founders of organisations that manage over USD 62 trillion in assets worldwide are expected to attend, which is the equivalent of over half of global GDP.

Commenting on the significance of this year's event, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "ADFW 2025 will mark the next chapter in Abu Dhabi's evolution as a global financial hub, bringing together policy powers, investment titans, and tech pioneers from across the world - all converging in the heart of the 'Capital of Capital'. This edition will transcend geographical boundaries, connecting the global capital network through innovation, regulatory collaboration and cross-sector partnerships. As the world focuses on the future of finance, Abu Dhabi, through platforms like ADFW, is truly engineering it."

Under the official theme "Engineering the Capital Network", ADFW 2025 will explore topics the future of global finance, such as AI-driven innovation, shifting capital flows, institutional partnerships, regulatory evolution, and sustainable and inclusive financial systems.

Additional, confirmed speakers include Marc Randolph, Co-founder & Former CEO of Netflix; Oliver Bate, CEO of Allianz; Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS; Steve Schwarzman, Chairman & CEO of Blackstone; Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered; Stephen Dainton, President, Barclays; Stefan Bollinger, CEO, Julius Baer; Clare Woodman, CEO – International of Morgan Stanley; and Andres Berger, CEO of Swiss Re. Also expected are Roberto Azevedo, 6th Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation; Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary General Elect of UN Tourism and Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East at the IMF.

Speakers from major asset management & sovereign entities and hedge funds, including Dilhan Palay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek; Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates; Alan Howard, Co-Founder of Brevan Howard; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; David Rubenstein, Chairman of Carlyle; Dmitry Balyasny, Founder of Balyasny; Robyn Grew, CEO of MAN Group; Philipp Hilderbrand, Vice-Chairman of BlackRock; Michael Rees, Co-Founder & Co-President of Blue Owl; Sandro Pierri, CEO, BNP ParibasAM; and Sadek Wahba, Chairman of iSquared.

Meanwhile, speakers from the banking and fintech industries include Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase; Charles Hoskinson, Co-founder of Cardano & IOHK; Joseph Lubin, Co-founder of Ethereum; Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-founder of Solana; Jeremy Allaire, Chairman & CEO of Circle; Star Xu, Founder of OKX; and Richard Teng, CEO of Binance.

Alongside existing flagship events such as the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum (ADEF), Asset Abu Dhabi, RESOLVE 2024, Fintech Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF), many new and returning featured and side events are set to gain traction with attendees.

On the first day, the newly introduced Global Markets Summit will explore macroeconomic factors driving the re-engineering of capital networks, and the CNBC New Energy Finance Forum that will examine the multi-trillion-dollar shift to a new energy system.

Day 2 will feature Asset Abu Dhabi, the Global Financial Regulators Summit, AIMA Private Credit Summit, Infrastructure Summit and International Family Office Congress, which will explore how the global expansion of wealth is reshaping the generational family office sector and creating new investment opportunities.

On the same day, closed-door sessions such as the IMF's roundtable will gather senior economic officials and financial sector leaders to discuss macroeconomic volatility, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical risks.

Day 3 highlights include flagship events such as RESOLVE and Fintech Abu Dhabi, alongside AI Abu Dhabi, which will discuss the convergence of artificial intelligence and financial services. Blockchain Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, will explore themes such as blockchain, crypto, decentralised finance (DeFi), and the disruption of traditional finance, and a Web3 Leaders Roundtable will convene policymakers, institutional leaders, and innovators.

The final day will focus on sustainability and ESG, featuring ADSFF. Additionally, the Second EU-GCC Finance & Investment for Green Transition Forum will convene senior policymakers, regulators, and financial institutions to align on key strategies to finance a sustainable future, while the Women in Finance event is set to host some of the most influential global women leaders within the financial industry, meanwhile New York University Stern School of Business Abu Dhabi will stage their inaugural graduation ceremony.

To view the full agenda of ADFW 2025, click HERE.

For more information and to register your interest, please visit: www.adfw.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550581/5010772/ADGM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ADGM