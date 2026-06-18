AION UT Posts 60% Month-on-Month Growth in May, Becoming the Fastest-Growing Chinese EV Hatchback

GUANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global momentum of the AION UT continued to build in May 2026, with monthly sales reaching 3,331 units – a 60% increase month-on-month – making it the fastest-growing Chinese-brand electric hatchback in its segment.

Since its global debut in 2025, the AION UT has rapidly expanded across Southeast Asia, South America, Oceania, and Europe. From Thailand and Indonesia to Singapore and Uruguay, from Australia to Milan, its global footprint has steadily grown in just over a year, with the model consistently ranking among the top sellers in multiple markets.

This success is rooted in exceptional product strength. Designed by GAC's Milan Design Center, the AION UT combines Digital Magic Cube aesthetics with a stylish fastback silhouette that defines a new trendsetting identity. Its class-leading 2,750mm wheelbase delivers spacious interior room, while the Magazine Battery 2.0 technology maintains an impeccable "Zero-Spontaneous-Combustion" safety record. With 24‑minute fast charging and V2L functionality, the UT covers all usage scenarios from urban commuting to outdoor adventures. These all-around capabilities have earned it prestigious accolades including "The Most Valuable EV Award" at the Bangkok International Motor Show, "Best Compact Electric Vehicle Award" at Mexico and "BEST SUBCOMPACT HATCHBACK 5 Dr.EV" at Thailand's CAR OF THE YEAR 2026, along with widespread praise from global media and customers.

Beyond product excellence, the AION UT has made its mark through cross-industry collaborations in sports and entertainment. Partnering with football star Luis Suárez and Hong Kong singer Vic Teo, among others, the UT has deepened its connection with younger users, reinforcing its positioning as a global trendsetter and cementing its reputation as a "Chinese global bestseller."

The rapid rise of the AION UT carries significant strategic weight, reflecting the accelerated rollout of GAC's "One GAC 2.0" strategy. From product exports to full ecosystem globalization, the UT is driving Chinese high-quality new energy vehicles onto the world stage. As GAC approaches the major milestone of its 30-millionth vehicle rollout, the AION UT – as the fastest-growing model – adds a powerful chapter to GAC's globalization journey.

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SOURCE GAC