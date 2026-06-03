Casio to Release G-SHOCK Engineered for Precision and Toughness in Extreme Aerial Conditions

Newly Developed Movement and Construction Enhance Performance

TOKYO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GWR-B3000, a new addition to the GRAVITYMASTER line of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. Featuring a newly developed movement and tough construction, the GWR-B3000 is engineered to deliver accurate timekeeping and durability in the demanding environment of the aircraft cockpit, where vibration and impact are constant challenges.

The GWR-B3000 is equipped with the newly developed TOUGH MVT. 2 (Tough Movement 2), designed to maintain accurate timekeeping even during flight. Building on the capabilities of the original TOUGH MVT.,*1 the new movement adds two functions that autonomously respond to shock and magnetic fields. The auto hand home position correction with shock detection expands on the conventional periodic automatic time correction. When the watch detects a strong impact, it instantly corrects hand positions to maintain accurate time display. The magnetic detection function pauses hand movement upon sensing a strong magnetic field, preventing the hands from drifting out of position. Once the magnetic field disappears, normal operation resumes while maintaining accurate timekeeping.

*1 A solar-powered analog movement with automatic time correction, engineered for outstanding precision, reliability, and usability.

The watch is built with a dual hollow case structure composed of multiple precision components, engineered using AI-powered shock-resistance analysis. Extensive simulations of impact, centrifugal force, and vibration were conducted to optimize each component. Multiple metal components — precisely crafted through metal injection molding (MIM)*2 — are combined with resin shock absorbers, resulting in a slimmer profile. This delivers a comfortable fit on the wrist without compromising the shock resistance required to absorb impact.

*2 A manufacturing process that combines injection molding and sintering techniques.

The watch also employs a newly developed matte dial, where microfabricated surface textures diffuse incoming light and reduce reflection. This makes the time easy to read at a glance during flight, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

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