Dreame will unveil its latest wet dry vacuum innovations in Silicon Valley, building on rapid growth across the world

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of DREAME NEXT, Dreame's upcoming Silicon Valley launch event, Dreame wet dry vacuum will take center stage on April 28 (PT) with its latest product and technology reveal. The showcase will highlight the brand's newest advances in steam cleaning, intelligent floor care, and all-in-one cleaning performance for modern households, signaling Dreame's next step in the evolution of floor care innovation.

Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum Product Launch Special Guest

At the launch, Dreame will introduce two premium wet dry vacuums, Aero Ultra Steam and Aero Pro Steam, further expanding the role of High-Temp Hygienic Steam cleaning in the home. Built around Dreame's latest industry-leading Tri-Force Cleaning Solution, which combines steam, hot water, and foam, the new lineup is designed to deliver stronger stain removal, deeper hygiene performance, and a more advanced all-around cleaning experience. With up to 30,000Pa suction power and an ultra-slim 3.88-inch body, the products are built to combine powerful cleaning efficiency with lightweight maneuverability and broader coverage across complex home environments. The event will also preview Dreame's latest proprietary innovations, including the EdgeHunter™ Mopping System and AirHydro Separation™ Tech, offering a glimpse into the next generation of floor care innovation.

Besides the product reveal, a legendary basketball icon is expected to join the launch for a live on-stage exchange and a firsthand product experience. From April 27-30, DREAME NEXT will also bring together leading scientists, founders, international stars, and investors for conversations on emerging technologies, industry trends, and the future of lifestyle innovation.

Dreame's momentum is already strong in the market. In North America, Dreame wet dry vacuum has sustained growth of over 100% for 16 consecutive months. Aero Pro, unveiled at CES 2026, quickly rose to the top of Amazon's Best Seller rankings and multiple e-commerce sales charts, while on TikTok it has held over 70% market share for six consecutive months.

Today, Dreame wet dry vacuum ranks No. 1 in market share in nearly 20 countries, being trusted by over 42 million households worldwide, and the brand has earned major recognitions, including Gold at the New York Product Design Awards, the CES 2026 Innovation Award, and the AWE Gold Award, etc. As a leader in Instant Deep Cleaning, Dreame wet dry vacuum strives to keep leading the industry with more cutting-edge innovations.

SOURCE Dreame