ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the appointment of Russell Jukes as Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO). In this expanded role, Russell becomes the first to lead DXC's end-to-end digital and AI agenda, accelerating the company's AI-powered transformation and ensuring its global technology environment is optimized to support customers' strategic operations and our employees AI fluency.

DXC Appoints Russell Jukes as Chief Digital Information Officer to Strengthen Unified Digital Strategy

Since joining DXC in 2017, Russell has played a pivotal role in shaping DXC's digital strategy and global technology capabilities. He has overseen DXC's enterprise technology environment and has been central to advancing modernization across platforms, applications, and employee experience. Most recently, he played a key role in supporting the development of Xponential, DXC's proven AI framework that simplifies the complexity that often stalls large-scale AI adoption.

As CDIO, Russell will bring together digital, information, and AI transformation agendas across the groups delivering services, solutions, and software to our customers. This approach reflects a broader industry shift in which digital leaders increasingly oversee AI investment and innovation, while technology leaders continue to run mission-critical environments.

"Russell has been instrumental in leading DXC's digital and technology transformation. He has modernized our core systems, empowered our teams with better tools , and strengthened our technology foundation to meet the needs of our customers. As DXC continues to expand our AI capabilities, his leadership will be essential in driving meaningful and measurable impact for our customers and for DXC." Raul Fernandez, CEO, DXC

The announcement further aligns DXC's digital, data, and technology capabilities to accelerate enterprise-scale AI. In his expanded role, Russell will also advance DXC's Human+ ways of working, introducing new models that enhance how teams collaborate, learn, and build next-generation solutions.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role at a time when digital, information, and AI must operate as one connected strategy. This structure gives us the clarity and alignment needed to innovate faster, run smarter, and help our customers transform with confidence. I look forward to building on the momentum of Xponential and supporting the next wave of AI-driven capabilities across DXC." Russell Jukes, Chief Digital Information Officer, DXC

Before joining DXC, Russell held senior roles across global technology organizations at HP and HPE, where he led modernization, enterprise engineering , and digital operations programs. He also sponsors DXC talent and innovation initiatives focused on cloud transformation and responsible AI adoption.

