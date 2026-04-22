From Chang'an to the World: Xi'an Activates New Industrial Momentum through "Air Silk Road"

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Xi'an Municipal Government

Apr 22, 2026, 05:12 ET

Routes Asia 2026 Highlights How the Ancient Capital Is Leveraging Its Aviation Hub to Drive Industrial Growth

XI'AN, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Routes Asia 2026, the premier and only aviation and route development event in the Asia-Pacific, has convened from April 14 to 16 in Xi'an under the theme of "Gathering in Xi'an for a Shared Future." As a high-level cooperation and exchange platform, the event attracted 92 airlines, 128 airport authorities, and 32 government and tourism organizations from 52 countries, including 77 airlines, 80 airport authorities, and 8 government/tourism bodies from 28 Asian countries.

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Xi'an Xianyang International Airport
Xi'an Xianyang International Airport

At the opening ceremony, Airport New City of Xixian New Area signed cooperation agreements with CMA CGM Air Cargo, CAMEX Airlines, Georgian Airways, and Geosky Airlines to officially launch five new international all-cargo air routes.

Xi'an Xianyang International Airport now operates 62 international (and regional) passenger routes, leading in connections to eight cities across five Central Asian countries and reinforcing its westward connectivity.

In 2025, the airport handled 48.536 million passengers (1.993 million international) and 335,000 tons of cargo, with peak-hour capacity reaching 61 movements per hour.

Meanwhile, Xi'an has made the aerospace industry chain a key development priority, leveraging its strengths in rocket power and satellite manufacturing to build a leading commercial aerospace cluster. The city is now home to 3,987 commercial aerospace enterprises, the most in China, forming a complete ecosystem covering rocket engines, satellite manufacturing, telemetry, tracking, and control (TT&C), and data applications, giving Xi'an the country's most comprehensive commercial aerospace industry chain.

In its 15th Five-Year Plan proposal, Xi'an aims to "build a hub for industrial technology innovation," developing distinctive growth paths in civil aviation and low‑altitude economy, commercial aerospace, integrated circuits, NEVs, and new energy, while creating globally competitive, innovative products.

After years of strategic development, Xi'an has built a clustered industrial ecosystem centered around Yanliang District (aviation base), forming one of China's most comprehensive aviation industry systems.

Last March, Xi'an launched a three-year action plan to boost large aircraft supporting capabilities, aiming for total aviation output of 150 billion yuan (USD 22 billion) by 2027 and an internationally competitive large aircraft cluster.

As a national hub for electronic information, Xi'an has fostered a semiconductor- and photonics-driven ecosystem. By end-2025, the sector had 233 enterprises above designated size, accounting for 15% of total industrial output as a key pillar of the city's economy.

SOURCE Xi'an Municipal Government

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