Global influence of Beijing's Financial Street hits new high

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025, held in Beijing from Oct 27 to 30, featured 38 high-level parallel events, drawing over 400 ministerial-level officials, leaders of international organizations, senior executives from financial institutions, and scholars from more than 30 countries and regions.

A results release event was held during the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025

It attracted over 6,000 in-person participants and engaged billions online, setting records in both scale and influence.

This year's forum made milestones, including the revealing of several major institutions, the signing of numerous international cooperation agreements, and the announcement of over 100 key outcomes.

Notably, more than 300 high-quality enterprises engaged in in-depth discussions with over 100 investment institutions, fostering substantial cooperation that bolstered financial services for the real economy.

In terms of research and practice, two landmark reports were released. The Financial Street Development Report 2025 indicated that during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Beijing's Financial Street assumed more prominent roles in decision-making, regulation, standard-setting, asset management, payment settlement, information exchange, and international cooperation, enhancing its global influence.

Additionally, the National Institution for Finance and Development released guidance on the application of large AI models in the financial industry, outlining the application boundaries, implementation paths, and compliance requirements.

This guidance offers digital transformation references for banks, securities, and insurance institutions.

Policy directions were clarified, with central financial regulators emphasizing supportive measures, such as maintaining a moderately loose monetary policy and fostering a new financial service model.

Green finance also made strides with the launch of the Green Finance White Paper, offering systematic solutions for achieving peak carbon and neutrality goals.

International cooperation saw breakthroughs, thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative which has become a crucial platform for global investment and cooperation. The Export-Import Bank of China has provided over 2 trillion yuan ($281 billion) in loans for BRI-related projects and signed agreements with multiple international financial institutions and companies, covering infrastructure, foreign trade, and cross-border investment.

Notably, all 29 globally important banks attended the forum, and five overseas venues were established to enhance global dialogue.

Serving the real economy, Beijing released opinions on promoting the high-quality development of venture capital and private equity investment, as well as supporting the mergers and acquisitions of listed companies.

These measures aim to streamline the entire life cycle of fundraising, investment, management, and exit, providing systematic support.

