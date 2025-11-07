Hisense Accelerates ESG Strategy with AI-Driven Sustainability Milestones

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced progress in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey, advancing the strategic upgrade outlined in its 2024 ESG Report. Centered on "technology powered by AI," Hisense is accelerating responsible innovation across manufacturing, social impact, and governance through a dual-track approach of "intelligence + green development."

image

Most recently, Hisense Hitachi's Huangdao factory was recognized by the World Economic Forum as the world's first Sustainability Lighthouse in the VRF sector — and the only dual Lighthouse factory — marking a milestone in applying AI and digitalization to drive sustainable manufacturing.

Strategic Upgrade: ESG at the Core

Hisense elevated ESG into its six core strategies, aligning growth with a long-term vision of building a world-class company and brand. The company has set ambitious carbon reduction targets, to achieve carbon peaking by 2026 and neutrality by 2050, and continues to embed sustainability as a key driver of competitiveness. By combining AI with green development, Hisense is reshaping production, supply chains, and products to ensure technological progress drives shared value.

AI for Green Manufacturing

Hisense is advancing its low-carbon transformation by integrating AI with green manufacturing. Its first Carbon Neutrality White Paper outlines roadmaps and action plans. The company has contributed to over 130 green and low-carbon technical standards, established four Zero-Carbon Factories, 17 national Green Factories, and six Green Design Demonstration Enterprises, with 41 factories certified under ISO 14001, reflecting Hisense's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability.

Technology with Warmth: People and Purpose

For Hisense, technology must always serve people. The company has long advanced public welfare initiatives to promote education, inclusivity, and community vitality. By leveraging AI-powered platforms, Hisense is enhancing the reach and transparency of these programs, ensuring resources are delivered effectively. These efforts earned recognition such as the Ram Charan Management Practice Award (Grand Prize) and Forbes China Best ESG Employer.

Globally, Hisense has partnered with the UEFA Foundation to connect hospitalized children in 22 countries with football stars, co-hosted the Barrier-Free Championship to promote inclusive sports viewing, and launched a football program in Indonesia supporting 60 school teams — all part of Hisense's commitment to "Innovating a Brighter Life" for people everywhere.

Governance and Compliance Excellence

Strong governance underpins Hisense's ESG progress. In 2024, the company obtained the GB/T 35770-2022 / ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification, covering seven key areas including governance, labor, environmental protection, anti-corruption, and trade compliance.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 marks the first year of full-scale AI empowerment across its ecosystem, Hisense is accelerating integration of AI into research, production, supply, and service. By uniting intelligent innovation with sustainability, Hisense is committed to creating replicable solutions for the global ESG agenda and delivering technology with warmth to millions of households worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814099/image.jpg