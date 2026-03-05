HM Hospitals and Huawei Jointly Launch a Global Smart Healthcare Showcase

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei held a summit themed "AI+, Accelerating Healthcare Intelligence." The event gathered leading global healthcare experts, academics, and industry partners to envision the new future of digital and intelligent healthcare. At the summit, Huawei teamed up with HM Hospitals, Spain to officially launch the Global Smart Healthcare Showcase.

HM Hospitals, Spain and Huawei jointly launched the Global Smart Healthcare Showcase

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, stated in his speech that as Huawei's first smart healthcare showcase in Europe, HM Hospitals integrates China's leading digital technologies with European healthcare expertise, providing a practical blueprint for the intelligent upgrade of the global healthcare industry.

Xavier Tarrago Bonfill, Digital Transformation Project Director of HM Hospitals, detailed the technical architecture and application achievements of the showcase in his keynote speech. By upgrading digital and intelligent infrastructure and introducing Huawei's solutions such as Medical Technology Digitalization and Smart Hospital Campus, both parties are comprehensively advancing the construction of smart hospitals. In campus and ward management scenarios, Wi-Fi 7 and high-performance devices have been deployed, paired with 2.5GE wired access to meet clinical requirements for low latency and high bandwidth. The deployment of CloudCampus and the CampusInsight platform enables intelligent network O&M. In the medical technology field, the group strengthened its hospital information system (HIS) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with Huawei's gateway-free, active-active, all-flash storage solution, ensuring seamless continuity of healthcare services. By further integrating a medical data lake built on scale-out storage, the group enabled automatic tiering of massive amounts of unstructured files. This not only addresses the ever-evolving needs of imaging and pathology systems, but also lays a high-speed digital foundation for smart diagnosis and treatment.

The Global Smart Healthcare Showcase that Huawei launched with HM Hospitals marks a milestone in the in-depth cooperation between the two parties. Both of them have fully leveraged their respective strengths to achieve resource sharing and mutual benefits, providing fresh insights for the global construction of smart healthcare. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to lead through innovation, working hand-in-hand with global customers and partners to infuse intelligence into every hospital and co-author a new chapter of industry intelligence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926724/HM_Hospitals_Spain_Huawei_jointly_launched_Global_Smart_Healthcare_Showcase.jpg