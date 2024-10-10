HONOR Introduces Circle to Search with Google on the HONOR Magic V3 and HONOR 200 Series

New feature availability highlights HONOR and Google's commitment to making mobile AI technology more accessible to everyone

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the availability of Circle to Search with Google[1] on the flagship HONOR Magic V3, the world's slimmest inward foldable smartphone, as well as on the HONOR 200 Series, delivering superior performance and an unrivalled studio-level portrait photography experience. The new enhancement ensures everyone can benefit from the latest AI advancements, bringing a seamless and intuitive search experience to smartphone users around the world.

HONOR

"Enhancements in AI are transforming the way we work, learn, shop, create and interact with our devices. Whether you need translation assistance, homework help or simply want to find out more about an image that's caught your eye on social media, our smartphones have become our go-to source for searching for this information," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. "As a human-centric technology brand, HONOR is committed to bringing the benefits of AI to all. Thanks to our close industry collaboration with Google and by introducing this feature to not one, but two of our popular smartphone lines, it's now possible to unlock a world of information at your fingertips, offering a whole new level of convenience in people's daily lives."

Circle to Search empowers users to instantly search for anything they see on their phone with Google. With Circle to Search, users can simply circle, highlight, scribble or tap anywhere on their screen to select the text, image or video they want to search for more information about, without switching apps. Circle to Search makes searching for whatever inspires you even easier.

HONOR's AI Journey: Building a Comprehensive and Responsible AI Ecosystem

Recognizing the pivotal role of AI in shaping future lifestyles, HONOR has long viewed AI as a strategic priority. Through continuous R&D and open collaboration with industry partners, HONOR is dedicated to enriching its on-device AI ecosystem, delivering forward-thinking AI solutions to consumers worldwide. Earlier this year, HONOR unveiled HONOR's Four-layer AI Architecture, a blueprint for industry-wide adoption that will ultimately benefit users everywhere. Embracing a hybrid AI strategy that fully integrates on-device AI and cloud AI capabilities, HONOR has developed a multi-layered security architecture and the HONOR Personal Cloud Compute, safeguarding user data and privacy during interactions with cloud AI services.

Unveiled at IFA 2024, the latest flagship foldable HONOR Magic V3 features a host of pioneering AI capabilities. Teaming up with Google, the HONOR Magic V3 is equipped with AI Eraser, Face to Face Translation and HONOR Notes tools, empowering users with pro-grade productivity features. In keeping with its user-centric approach, HONOR has introduced the industry's first AI Defocus Eye Protection Technology and AI Deepfake Detection Anti-Fraud Technology, addressing common health and safety concerns associated with smartphone usage. In addition, running on MagicOS 8.0.1, HONOR devices come with the intent-based Magic Portal and Magic Capsule, redefining human-device interactions to offer users optimal convenience.

Price and Availability

While the HONOR 200 Series has achieved remarkable success since its worldwide debut in June, the HONOR Magic V3 has also been available in international markets since September 5th, with prices starting from EUR 1,999.

