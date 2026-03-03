Huawei Proposes Building an AI-Centric All-Optical Target Network to Enhance Service Experience

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei shared its vision for building an AI-centric all-optical target network at the Green All-Optical Network Forum hosted by IDATE. Huawei proposed four initiatives to improve network capabilities in terms of bandwidth, reliability, coverage, and latency, helping operators unleash network value while providing the ultimate experience for AI services.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, proposes building an AI-centric all-optical target network

More than 200 industry leaders and experts from European telecom regulators, the FTTH Council, operators, and equipment vendors gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing all-optical networks in the AI era. Leading global operators such as Bouygues Telecom and China Unicom shared their successful practices, exploring network requirements for developing smart home services, enabling AI innovation through efficient computing, and advancing intelligent network operations.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, presented the vision for building an AI-centric all-optical target network and Huawei Next Generation Optical Network products and solutions. By upgrading bandwidth, reliability, coverage, and latency, Huawei aims to help operators build Agentic UBB networks and deliver premium service experiences:

Wider Wi-Fi coverage in home networking for better user experience : Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 tri-band FTTR solution provides a stable 4 Gbps rate in each room and seamless whole-home roaming within 10 ms. The new Wi-Fi mesh solution, combined with AI anti-interference technology, allows signals to penetrate one more wall and boosts rates by 20% under interference conditions.

: Huawei's Wi-Fi 7 tri-band FTTR solution provides a stable 4 Gbps rate in each room and seamless whole-home roaming within 10 ms. The new Wi-Fi mesh solution, combined with AI anti-interference technology, allows signals to penetrate one more wall and boosts rates by 20% under interference conditions. Next-generation PON for lower latency and higher bandwidth : Innovative technologies such as OLT app-level PON slicing and Wi-Fi air interface scheduling are used to establish dedicated assurance channels for VIP apps, delivering tiered and deterministic network experiences.

: Innovative technologies such as OLT app-level PON slicing and Wi-Fi air interface scheduling are used to establish dedicated assurance channels for VIP apps, delivering tiered and deterministic network experiences. End-to-end OXC metro network to improve AI experience : The brand-new OXC solution extends all-optical switching to metro networks, reducing end-to-end network latency and building a mesh network architecture to enable millisecond-level computing for AI services.

: The brand-new OXC solution extends all-optical switching to metro networks, reducing end-to-end network latency and building a mesh network architecture to enable millisecond-level computing for AI services. Evolution toward 400G/800G to eliminate bandwidth bottlenecks : A 3D-mesh backbone architecture, combined with new 400G/800G, Super C+L band, and full-format submarine cable transmission, addresses bandwidth shortages in traffic hotspots and efficiently carries DCI and cross-border traffic.

: A 3D-mesh backbone architecture, combined with new 400G/800G, Super C+L band, and full-format submarine cable transmission, addresses bandwidth shortages in traffic hotspots and efficiently carries DCI and cross-border traffic. Zero-outage optical network to ensure always-on AI services: Coordinated hardware-software upgrades, algorithms, and eOTDR technology help operators precisely identify and mitigate network risks. Innovative liquid crystal materials enable wavelength switched optical network (WSON) switching within 50 ms, ensuring ultra-high reliability.

For O&M, the FANSpirit agent in the optical access domain is applied to reduce complaints from home broadband users, and the OTNSpirit agent in the optical transmission domain recommends differentiated paths based on bandwidth, latency, and reliability, enabling intelligent O&M upgrades for operators.

Kim Jin said, "The AI era brings operators a once-in-ten-years new chance. Huawei is committed to working with industry partners to build an AI-centric all-optical target network. This will keep improving user experience, unlock more network value, and achieve win-win growth in the AI era."

