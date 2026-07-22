Main campaign film premieres, highlighting V's approachable charm and JINRO's brand values

Campaign celebrates the joy of sharing everyday moments with JINRO

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No. 1 soju brand, unveiled its first global campaign, My Favorite JINRO, featuring global ambassador V of BTS. Having named V of Pop Royalty BTS as its global ambassador, JINRO created the campaign to communicate its brand values in a more approachable way and share the joy of everyday moments with consumers around the world.

JINRO Unveils First Global Campaign, My Favorite JINRO, with V of BTS

Beginning with the premiere of the main campaign film, My Favorite JINRO will roll out a diverse range of marketing initiatives, including digital content, consumer engagement events, and offline promotions, to connect with consumers worldwide.

The main campaign film showcases V's commanding charisma and playful charm through refined cinematography. After being invited to a party, V mistakenly arrives at the wrong venue, resulting in an unexpected twist where guests from both parties come together with V to enjoy JINRO. Through this story, the film conveys JINRO's youthful and trend-forward brand image while reinforcing its brand message of bringing people together and creating special moments.

The campaign film also incorporates symbolic elements representing JINRO's global expansion strategy. Room 306 refers to the three regular soju products and six flavored soju varieties currently available in global markets, while Room 307 symbolizes JINRO's plan to expand its flavored soju lineup to seven or more varieties. By continuing to introduce products that reflect the diverse preferences of consumers around the world, JINRO aims to further strengthen its brand competitiveness.

The campaign film will be available on JINRO's official global YouTube channel, as well as its official Instagram and Facebook channels.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "My Favorite JINRO marks JINRO's first global campaign with global ambassador V of BTS, introducing the brand to consumers around the world in a more approachable and engaging way. Moving forward, we will continue expanding our presence in the mainstream global beverage alcohol market while broadening consumer touchpoints worldwide to further strengthen JINRO's competitiveness as Korea's representative soju brand."

Alongside the campaign film, JINRO unveiled "Fill The Moment" as its new global tagline, which encapsulates the brand philosophy of bringing presence, warmth, and human energy into everyday experiences while naturally accompanying meaningful moments of connection and togetherness.

About JINRO

First introduced in 1924, JINRO is Korea's representative soju brand, the world's No. 1 soju brand, and the world's best-selling spirits brand. JINRO connects with consumers across the globe through a diverse product portfolio, including its core lineups — JINRO CHAMISUL FRESH, JINRO CHAMISUL ORIGINAL, and JINRO IS BACK — alongside a vibrant flavored soju range that includes GREEN GRAPE, PEACH, STRAWBERRY, GRAPEFRUIT, PLUM, and LEMON.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021 and 2026). Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.

JINRO Global Official Channels

Official Website: jinro-soju.com

YouTube: youtube.com/@JINROGlobal

Instagram: instagram.com/jinro_global

Facebook: facebook.com/jinro.global