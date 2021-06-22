Kia America Announces 2022 Soul

The LX with manual transmission variant is discontinued. The new LX Convenience Package adds 16-inch alloy wheels and bundles several advanced driver-assistance systems, including: Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning.1 Additionally, for the LX, the standard screen on the head unit is now eight inches (up one inch from last year's model).

Steel Gray replaces Sparkling Silver on LX, S and EX variants.

Trim Levels/Pricing 2 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination):

• LX 2.0L I4 (A/T) $19,190 • S 2.0L I4 (A/T) $21,490 • X-Line 2.0L I4 (A/T) $22,590 • GT-Line 2.0L I4 (A/T) $22,590 • EX 2.0L I4 (A/T) $23,490 • Turbo 1.6T Turbo I4 (A/T) $27,790

Engines:

• 2.0-liter I4: 147 horsepower/132 lb.-ft. torque • 1.6-liter turbocharged I4: 201 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. torque

Fuel Economy – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined) 3 :

• 2.0L I4 (A/T): 28/33/30 (16- & 18-in. wheels) • 2.0L I4 (A/T): 29/35/31 (17-in. wheels) • Turbo 1.6T Turbo I4 (A/T): 27/32/29 (18-in. wheels)

Available Driver Assistance Features:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Lane Keeping Assist

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Driver Attention Warning

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Blind Spot Collision Warning

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Lane Change Assist

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Std: S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, Turbo

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian

Std: Turbo

Dimensions: (in.):

• Overall Length: 165.2 • Overall Width: 70.9 • Overall Height: 63.0 • Wheelbase: 102.4 • Cargo Capacity: 62.1 cu.-ft. (max)

1 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

3 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

