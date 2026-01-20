NoFap sues Pornhub under RICO Act, alleges collusion with academics on global disinformation campaign

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a lawsuit recently filed in U.S. federal court, NoFap accuses Pornhub of engaging in an illegal operation to discredit and retaliate against dozens of addiction recovery resources, scientists, clinicians, sexual exploitation survivors, whistleblowers, lawsuit witnesses, journalists, and critics.

The 208-page complaint alleges a wide-ranging campaign by Pornhub's parent company Aylo, its trade association Free Speech Coalition, two academics, and other alleged collaborators.

The complaint alleges that pornography industry associates have targeted the plaintiffs for over a decade, including filing false law enforcement and administrative reports, posting thousands of defamatory statements online, conducting intrusive opposition research, relaying disinformation to journalists, staging hoaxes, and astroturfing Wikipedia pages. The complaint claims that there are at least 70 identified victims of similar conduct.

The complaint further asserts that the pornography industry has engaged in a long-running operation to suppress scientific research, influence academics, publish industry-aligned papers to manufacture the appearance of controversy, pressure professional organizations, and obstruct governmental regulation such as age verification.

The lawsuit currently names four Aylo entities as defendants, alongside two academics alleged to be covertly collaborating with the pornography industry. Taylor & Francis (a publisher) and UCLA (a university) are also named as defendants and are accused of aiding and abetting aspects of the other defendants' conduct. 17 causes of action are asserted, including racketeering, civil conspiracy, unfair competition, trademark dilution, defamation, and breach of contract.

NoFap's founder Alexander Rhodes said, "This lawsuit isn't only to prevent porn industry leadership from shutting down our peer-support platform. It's about protecting scientists, clinicians, educators, and others who fear career harm or retaliation for speaking about pornography's potential effects, including behavioral addiction and sexual dysfunction. For years, a chilling effect has skewed academia and coverage on this topic. Moreover, this case is about ensuring millions of people worldwide who want to quit or reduce pornography use can obtain support without interference."

Lead counsel David Kobylinski stated, "The pornography industry is borrowing from the 1950s tobacco industry's playbook. We hope this case triggers governmental oversight and, where warranted, criminal investigations."

Case Information:

Rhodes et al. v. Aylo Holdings, S.A.R.L. (d/b/a Pornhub), et al., No. 2:25-cv-01956 (W.D. Pa.).

About NoFap:

Founded in 2011, NoFap is a secular, evidence-based, inclusive, and sex-positive peer-support website for individuals seeking to reduce or quit pornography use.

Contact Information:

[email protected]