nubia Neo 5 Series Launches at MWC Barcelona 2026 with the Only Built-in Fan in its Class

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia unveiled its revolutionary nubia Neo 5 series at MWC Barcelona 2026, led by nubia Neo 5 GT - the only device in its class featuring a built-in fan and a completely flat design, alongside the more accessible nubia Neo 5 and nubia Neo 5 Max boasting a 7.5-inch large display. Aiming to provide champion-level gaming experience for young users, they pack powerful gaming capabilities including professional-grade cooling, lightning-fast triggers, marathon battery life, AI Game Space, and the exclusive AI Copilot Demi 2.0 into a sleek gaming powerhouse.

ZTE's executives with newly unveiled products at the launch event

"At nubia, our vision is simple but ambitious: to become the tech brand that best resonates with lifestyles of the youth." said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE. "We're building a diverse product portfolio addressing every scenario of the youth's lifestyles. By combining gaming-tuned AI with pro-level esports features into a slim, accessible package, nubia Neo series is truly 'Born to Win' whether for intense battles or daily tasks."

Only Built-in Fan in its Class for Unbeatable Stability

While other phones rely only on passive cooling, nubia Neo 5 GT is the first and only device in its class to pack a real active cooling fan inside, combined with a massive 29,508mm² cooling area. This game-changer works with a specialized Through-Flow Duct Design, guiding fresh airflow directly over CPU and battery.

The device runs on the Cold-Core Trinity, composed of a MediaTek D7400 4nm efficient architecture with LPDDR Max 6400Mbps dynamic memory, managed by the NeoTurbo Engine, which intelligently optimizes resources to deliver high and stable frame rates for consistently outstanding gaming experiences. The 360° Game Antenna ensures a strong connection. nubia works closely with top game developers to jointly optimize gaming performance. nubia Neo 5 GT is officially certified for 120FPS gameplay on Garena Free Fire and MLBB. Furthermore, the device delivers an impressive 90FPS experience on the graphically intense Delta Force (compatible with the Mid-Season updated version).

Trigger Victory with Console-Level Precision

nubia Neo 5 GT features 550Hz Neo Triggers 5.0, the industry-leading sub-5.5ms latency and a 3049Hz instant touch rate, making it feels like a dedicated gaming console promising instant response and zero delay. Magic Touch 3.0 Algorithm keeps the screen responsive even when fingers are sweaty, wet, or greasy.

The 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness offer sharp and smooth visuals. For long gaming sessions, SGS-certified Eye Care helps reduce eye strain, making extended play less tiring. To ensure the winning streak lasts all day, nubia Neo 5 GT packs a massive 6210mAh dual-cell battery, paired with up to 80W Super Fast Charging (45W PD for EU market). For heavy gamers, Bypass Charging directly powers the phone without charging the battery while gaming.

Immersive Gaming Experience Meets Completely Flat Design

nubia Neo 5 GT features unique ID and CMF design, marking the only flat back design in its class, eliminating the camera bump for a steady grip. This comfort is further enhanced by refined rounded corners and a specialized 90° charging cable. The phone delivers immersive audio-visual experiences through Stereo Dual Speakers with DTS:X® Ultra and a X-Axis linear motor, enhanced by Eagle Eye & Fan RGB lighting that reacts to gameplay.

The esports-level AI Game Space 5.0 puts all performance settings and game management in one place. Inside features the exclusive AI Copilot Demi 2.0, acting as both coach and companion. Gaming Coach offers real-time status updates, while Gaming Chatbot answers gameplay questions instantly, Demi Auto-Chat reads and replies to messages automatically.

nubia Neo 5 series is more than just a gaming smartphone, further boosted by the 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera, a 16MP Front Camera, and practical AI functions. nubia Neo 5 series will begin its global rollout first in Southeast Asia this March. Prices start at €399 for nubia Neo 5 GT and €299 for nubia Neo 5 - both available in three distinct colors.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

