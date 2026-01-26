REALTY ONE GROUP CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF COMMUNITY IMPACT, REPORTS STRONG 2025 GIVING RESULTS

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, today proudly announced its 2025 year-end giving results, highlighting the significant impact made by its real estate professionals around the globe, through ONE Cares, the company's charitable foundation.

In 2025, the ONE Family Network supported 240,292 community neighbors, contributed 8,467 community service hours, and donated nearly $400,000 through ONE Cares initiatives, demonstrating the brand's ongoing commitment to service, generosity, and community leadership.

"Giving back is not an initiative at Realty ONE Group, it's the foundation of our 6C's, our beliefs and our values," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Our professionals are committed to making a difference, not just in real estate, but in the communities they serve every day."

Every year, Realty ONE Group International celebrates its founding on May 1 with a global day of giving and volunteering. That special day this year impacted nearly 60,000 lives with 3,053 volunteer hours and $144,785.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Realty ONE Group International pledged 1,069 trees in 2025, advancing its ONE Tree, ONE World initiative to nearly 142,000 trees pledged worldwide since 2022.

As the company continues to grow globally, Realty ONE Group remains focused on building a legacy defined by impact, purpose, and generosity.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

