Shanghai Electric Presents Full-Chain Collaborative Solutions for Zero-Carbon Transition at Carbon Neutrality Expo 2026

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("the Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) has successfully concluded its exhibition at the 2026 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements (Carbon Neutrality Expo 2026) held from June 10 to 12 in Shanghai under the theme of "Engineering the Optimal Zero-Carbon Solution."

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By presenting zero-carbon park construction achievements, low-carbon technology innovations and green product solutions, Shanghai Electric showcased its core capabilities in full-chain synergy, on-demand customization and project execution. Its integrated energy equipment value chain enables tailored solutions for diverse scenarios and supports green, low-carbon development.

Industrial parks are vital platforms for green and low-carbon development. At the expo, Shanghai Electric released the "White Paper on Technical Measures for Zero-Carbon Park Planning and Construction," offering systematic and actionable guidance for green and low-carbon park development. Centered on energy efficiency, energy substitution and resource circulation, Shanghai Electric offers end-to-end services from planning and construction to operations. Its full-chain solutions cover clean energy supply, low-carbon infrastructure, resource recycling and smart O&M.

In recent years, the Company has advanced several demonstration projects for green and low-carbon park development, including the "Zero-Carbon Bay" project in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area and a smart energy park in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Selected as one of China's first 52 national zero-carbon parks and the only project in Shanghai to receive the designation, the Lin-gang project highlights Shanghai Electric's role in planning, construction and operational deployment, as well as its ability to build integrated zero-carbon systems for advanced manufacturing industries. The Shantou project integrates wind, solar, storage, charging and intelligent energy management, and has received Guangdong's first carbon neutrality certificate.

With full-category new energy capabilities across wind, solar, storage, hydrogen and nuclear, Shanghai Electric covers the zero-carbon chain from generation to smart platforms and energy-saving equipment. The full-chain synergy provides robust technological and industrial foundation for building zero-carbon scenarios.

Shanghai Electric also released social carbon reduction contribution data for the second consecutive year. In 2025, the Company achieved a reduction of approximately 389 million tons of CO₂ equivalent, continuing to apply its green technologies and industrial capabilities to drive low-carbon transition.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Electric unveiled its next-phase ESG development strategy, reaffirming its commitment to clean technology innovation, low-carbon management and sustainability governance as it works with global partners to support the global zero-carbon transition.