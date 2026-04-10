Tom Holland Wants Two Winners To Join Him At The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In LA

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Holland is giving two fans plus their guests the chance of a lifetime.

His family charity, The Brothers Trust, has launched a sweepstakes that will fly two lucky winners plus their guests from anywhere in the world to the LA premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 27th.

Image courtesy of The Brothers Trust Image courtesy of The Brothers Trust

Tom will personally announce this campaign in a video message on his Instagram, @tomholland2013, later today.

Each of the two grand prize packages includes round-trip airfare for two from anywhere in the world, three nights in a hotel, ground transportation, tickets to the premiere, walking the red carpet, meeting with Tom, enjoying a photo opportunity and receiving $1,500 in spending money.

All funds raised from this sweepstakes will support charities worldwide through The Brothers Trust.

"The Brothers Trust is one of my proudest achievements, so thank you so much for supporting us. The money goes to great causes." Tom Holland

The Brothers Trust (TBT) was founded in 2017 by Tom's parents, Nikki and Dominic. The Trust focuses on supporting organisations that might struggle to be heard in the crowded charity world. Typically, smaller charities, often founder-led, are muscular non-profits with a high ratio of converting grants into tangible and highly valuable outcomes.

Evidence of this work and the charities supported by TBT is available on www.brotherstrust.org

This sweepstake is being hosted on the fundraising platform RallyUp and opens today, April 10th at 12:01 AM ET, and closes April 19th at 11:59 PM ET.

In addition to the grand prizes, The Brothers Trust is running a daily Poster Pack Giveaway — a pair of Spider-Man movie posters signed by Tom. One winner is drawn each day of the campaign exclusively from that day's entries, giving fans 10 chances to win these bonus prizes throughout the campaign.

Entries are open now at https://brotherstrust.rallyup.com/premiere.

RallyUp is a fundraising platform that powers sweepstakes, auctions, and campaigns for nonprofits and charities worldwide. For more information, visit rallyup.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny Stuart, Press agent, The Brothers Trust, [email protected]

Aleksandra Ugrenovic, Public Relations Manager, RallyUp, [email protected], +1 520-201-5966

SOURCE The Brothers Trust