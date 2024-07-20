17sing's 9th Anniversary Celebration, tens of millions of users celebrate together

TAIPEI, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18th, 17sing, Taiwan's most popular karaoke social app, celebrated its ninth anniversary. In order to welcome this unparalleled celebration, 17sing has prepared many activities and generous prizes to celebrate the birthdays with tens of millions of users. From July 18 to the end of August, 17sing held many exciting and interesting online anniversary activities, including "Party Hero Rank", "Works Martial Arts City", "Family Battle Rank", "The World's No. 1 Song Conference", "17sing Memoirs"such a series of activities with ancient style . Users can participate through room parties, post recordings, etc., and send their most sincere blessings to 17sing's ninth birthday with singing and smiles.

At the end of August, 17sing will hold a ninth anniversary party to celebrate the event with users. The dinner venue will be decorated with display walls, check-in areas, and game areas, with drinks and food available. The popular band from the popular variety show "Let's Listen to the Band" will be invited to perform.Many singers will sing songs in the event. All participants will play games , eat delicious food, draw big prizes, have nice chats, enjoy a wonderful audio-visual feast, and spend a wonderful night together.

Looking back on every bit of the past nine years, every step taken by 17sing is precious. As the most popular karaoke social software in Taiwan, 17sing has been evolving and iterating on its own, from the initial song recording function to the AI five-dimensional scoring, from the karaoke room function to various novel game plays.17sing has always adhered to the principle of "user experience as the center", taking the karaoke function as its basic platform, and constantly breaking out of the circle through social and entertainment functions, and is getting very popular among young people in Taiwan. This is also the secret of 17sing to stay young forever and continuously dominate the download rankings.

17sing's marketing activities are also a topic that has been talked about on Internet all the time. In 2021,17sing sponsored the popular variety show "Jungle Voice", which attracted the attention of the whole Internet; 17sing held two ballad carnival event, and cooperated with golden music superstars Claire Kuo, Linda Lee, Li Zhi-Ting, Andrew Tan, and Chang Hsiu Ching, and performed in the 17ing live room,recreated the famous scenes of the era; 17sing cooperated with famous Youtubers WACKYBOYS, Nana Master, Sandu, Let's Go to School, etc. to create a series of team races, which causes trends across the Internet; in 2024, 17sing teamed up with EBC to create Taiwan's first band talent show - "Let's Listen to the Band", and 17sing became the exclusive voting platform to support Taiwan's new generation of bands.

Since its birth in 2015, 17sing APP has always been committed to creating a digital stage for music fans, so that every soul who loves singing can find a home here. On the occasion of the ninth anniversary, it is of great significance to 17sing. It is not only a recognition of past efforts and achievements, but also a feedback to the long-term support and love of users. By planning a series of anniversary activities, 17sing aims to deepen its connection with users so that everyone can feel the warmth of the 17sing family. We believe that the anniversary celebration can further inspire users' love for music and promote the spread of music culture. It also marks an important step towards 17sing's higher goals. In the ninth anniversary of 17sing, let us make friends with singing, enjoy the infinite joy brought by music, and write a new chapter in the future with the company of 17ing. 17sing 9th Anniversary Celebration, see you there!

SOURCE 17Sing APP